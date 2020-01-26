Richland coach Brandon Bailey and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic coach Justin Wheeler were chosen as the coaches of the year at the Southern Alleghenies Coaches Association’s 49th annual awards banquet on Sunday at the Richland Township Fire Hall before a crowd of 363.
Bailey guided his Rams to a second straight District 6 Class AA championship and the squad advanced to the PIAA semifinals before being eliminated by eventual champion Southern Columbia, finishing with a 13-1 record.
Wheeler’s Marauders finished with a District 6-A title and advanced to the state final before falling to Farrell in overtime.
The featured speaker was Grove City College coach Andrew DiDonato.
Each of the 39 schools in the organization selected an outstanding offensive and defensive player and they were honored at the event.
