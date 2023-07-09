JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Barry Awtey and Garry Wiltrout both prevailed in Saturday's pair of late models races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
After starting sixth, Awtey took the checkered flag in an event postponed from June 3. He edged Ethan Myers and Mike Sweeney for his second victory this season. Awtey ranks first in the standings.
Pole-sitter Wiltrout won in Saturday's feature. He picked up his third victory of the season and ranks second in points. Myers was runner-up again and Bryan Shipp took third. Awtey was fourth.
In modifieds, pole-sitter Anthony Aiello earned his second win in five events. John Fama was second and Tom Golik took third.
Josh Dunmyer, who started sixth, won the pro stocks race for his third victory this season. He ranks third in the standings. Dunmyer defeated pole-sitter Kyle Burholder, who is second in points. Zane Ferrell was third.
In street stocks, Brent Bickerstaff earned his second victory this season and is second in points. Mel Wilt was second and pole-sitter Cindy Shaulis was third.
Ken Burkholder took the checkered flag for his third victory of the season and is in first place with the most points. Burkholder started third. Scott Mitchell was second and Darin Mauzy, second in points, finished third.
In fast 4s, pole-sitter Skylar Berkey picked up his first triumph of the season. He is second in points. Berkey edged points-leader Caleb Vasos, who started third. Johnathan Haburcsak was third after starting second.
