JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Saturday’s late-model feature at Jennerstown Speedway Complex spent more time under caution than running green flag laps, but the track’s all-time winningest driver – Barry Awtey – waited out several caution flags to claim his second win of of the season. Out of 13 cars that started the race, just five were left without battle scars.
In the pro stock division, Kyle Burkholder needed a little luck to score his second win of the season.
Adam Kostelnik had dominated the race and owned a large lead over Burkholder. However, Kostelnik’s car broke down on the final lap, allowing Burkholder and the rest of the field to sail by. In Victory Lane, Burkholder said he could see sparks flying from Kostelnik’s machine a few laps before the car gave out.
Caleb Vasos earned his second win in as many weeks with a last lap pass in the four-cylinder race.
Robert Pluta started on the front row and drove off to a big lead. Vasos started seventh and had to work his way through the field.
On the final lap, Pluta went very high in Turn 2 and opened the door for Vasos on the low line. Vasos completed the pass down the back stretch and earned the win.
Defending champion Tom Golik picked up his first win of the season in the modified class. Golik’s teammate, Pete Rech, had been leading the race. With 11 laps to go, Rech’s car broke, and he had to give up the lead and pull onto pit road. The lead was given to Joey School, who gave the lead to Gold two laps later.
Steve Singo picked up his second win of the year in the chargers.
Singo had to hold off Nate Valente for the win. Valente did everything he could for several laps, but the young driver raced Singo cleanly and just could not get the run he needed to make the pass.
In the street stocks, Casey Fleegle survived a green-white-checkered finish for his third win of the season.
