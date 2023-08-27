JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Barry Awtey picked up his fourth victory of the season to stay atop the late models standings on Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
Awtey, with 958 points after starting Saturday's race sixth, edged Teddy Gibala and Jarred Barclay.
In modifieds, pole-sitter John Fama prevailed for his second triumph of the season ahead of Jason Bush and Dale Glessner.
Pole-sitter Will Hemminger won his fifth race of the season in pro stocks. Jeff Giles and Aaron VanFleet were second and third, respectively.
In street stocks, Rick Meehleib took the checkered flag for the second time this year. Pole-sitter and points leader Brent Bickerstaff finished second, and Angie Kimberly was third.
Points leader and pole-sitter Ken Burkholder won his sixth race of the season in chargers. He leads the circuit with 775 points. Bob Mostoller and Steven Singo were second and third, respectively.
In fast 4s, Skylar Berkey picked up his third victory of the season to close within 22 points of circuit leader Caleb Vasos, who took third. Pole-sitter Bradley Marsh finished second.
