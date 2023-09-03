JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Barry Awtey picked up his fifth victory of the season in Saturday’s 75-lap late models featured race at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
After starting 10th, Awtey topped Garry Wiltrout and Joe Maruca. Awtey leads the circuit with 1,028 points, followed by Wiltrout (989) and Teddy Gibala (954).
In modifieds, Anthony Aiello won after starting fourth. Dale Glessner was second, and Jason Busch finished third. Busch leads the circuit with 932 points.
Josh Dunmyer prevailed in pro stocks. Will Hemminger was second, and Jeff Giles took third. It was Dunmyer's seventh victory. He leads with 1,064 points, and Hemminger is second (1,046).
In street strocks, Rick Meehleib took the checkered flag after starting eighth. Brent Bickerstaff and Richard Meehleib Jr. followed. Bickerstaff leads with 871 points, followed by Richard Meehleib Jr. (835).
Pole-sitter Bob Mostoller won in chargers. He was followed by Darin Mauzy and Scott Mitchell. Ken Burkholder leads with 836 points. Mauzy is second with 817.
In fast 4s, Caleb Vasos picked up his sixth triumph of the season after starting third. He has 962 points. Johnathan Haburcsak was second, and pole-sitter Donald Hillegass took third.
The end of the season concludes on Sept. 9.
