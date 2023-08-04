LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A five-run third inning propelled the Lafayette Aviators to a 11-5 victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats on Friday night.
The Ohio River Valley Division foes finished the season series with matching 6-6 records.
Johnstown’s Austin Baal homered among his two hits and finished with two walks, two runs and two RBIs. Jalen Freeman and Gage Gillott each added two knocks.
Lafayette’s Elliott Rossell went five innings, struck out five batters and allowed three earned runs to pick up the victory. Joey Wilmoth notched the three-inning save with five punchouts.
Mason Kelley, Cameron Nagel and Brooks Sailors led the Aviators charge with two knocks apiece.
Nagel doubled twice, and Sailors (two RBIs) added a two-bagger.
Brandon Daniels and Kelley each plated two runs.
Josiah Miller homered, drove in two runs and stole two bases.
Johnstown led 1-0 in the top of the third, but Lafayette answered with five runs in the bottom half.
The Mill Rats tacked on two more in the fifth, but the Aviators replied with four in the sixth to lead 9-3.
The teams later traded innings of two runs each to set the final.
Johnstown concludes its season at Chillicothe at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
