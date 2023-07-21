LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Aviators scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth without a hit in a comeback victory over the visiting Johnstown Mill Rats, 4-3, on Friday night in the Prospect League.
Lafayette used an error, two hit batsmen, a walk and a wild pitch to overcome a one-run deficit.
Matt Santarelli had three hits for Johnstown (8-8 second half, 20-25 overall). Jeremy Delamota had two doubles, and Bump Burgreen had two hits, including a double. Gio Calamia also doubled for the Mill Rats.
Evan Liddie and Max Mandler each had two hits for Lafayette (7-11 second half, 23-21 overall).
The Mill Rats close an eight-game road trip at Chillicothe on Saturday. Johnstown returns to Sargent's Stadium on Monday against Lafayette.
