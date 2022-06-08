LAYFAYETTE, Ind. – An offensive outburst by Lafayette led to the Aviators posting a 9-3 victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats on Wednesday, finishing off a two-game sweep.
The Aviators pounded out 19 hits, with all nine starters recording at least one knock. Six Lafayette players tallied multiple hits, highlighted by shortstop Jarrett Bickel’s 4-for-5 performance in the batter’s box, which included a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Mike Snyder and Eli Tencza both had three hits a piece, while Brandon Daniels, Trevor Johnson and Cade Fitzpatrick each tallied two hits. Daniels and Johnson each drove in two runs. Tencza scored three times. Snyder tripled.
Johnstown’s Pete Capobianco finished a home run short of the cycle, while tallying five of the Mill Rats’ nine hits after going 5-for-5 with a triple, a double and a run scored. Mike Whiteherse was 2-for-4 with a double.
Nolan Buegeling and Justin Kapuscinski each added a hit to round out Johnstown’s offense.
Josh Cottrill took the loss for the Mill Rats after allowing five runs on 13 hits over four innings. He struck out two batters.
Gyeongju Kim claimed the win for Lafayette (5-2).
