JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Behind starting pitcher Jackson Dannelley, the Lafayette Aviators earned a 5-0 shutout victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats in Prospect League action on Wednesday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Dannelley tossed 7 2⁄3 innings before reaching the pitch count limit. He allowed seven hits, six being singles, and struck out seven, while marking the first shutout loss of the season for Johnstown.
Aviators reliever Conner Fries threw the final 1 1⁄3 innings, giving up one hit and striking out two. Neither pitcher allowed a walk.
Both teams tallied eight hits, but Johnstown was unable to capitalize, leaving nine men on base while going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
The Mill Rats had a runner reach third base just once.
Joe Alcorn highlighted the Mill Rats offense by going 4-for-4 with a double out of the leadoff spot.
