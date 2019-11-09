Berlin Brothersvalley senior volleyball standout Kiera Booth earned another prestigious honor as the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) recognized the Villanova University-bound middle blocker.
Booth was named an Under Armour honorable mention all-American on Wednesday.
“The very first time I saw Kiera step onto a volleyball court in our 12-and-under program for Junior Olympic volleyball, I knew she possessed that athleticism to be a special volleyball player,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Corey Will said of Booth this week. “To her credit, she was never willing to rest on that athleticism and has worked hard to develop her skills to become an outstanding volleyball player.
“I enjoy watching her play because she sees things and understands concepts of the games that most girls don’t.
“Her growth has really culminated this year as she has taken on the role of the vocal leader of her team.”
Booth is a two-time all-state pick in girls volleyball.
Booth had 36 combined kills to help Berlin Brothersvalley earn its fourth consecutive District 5 championship this week against rival Conemaugh Township. Earlier this season, she reached the 2,000 career kill milestone in a match at Shanksville-Stonycreek.
The 6-foot-1 Booth and the Mountaineers advanced to the PIAA championship match last year, earning the silver medal as District 6 power Northern Cambria claimed the state title.
Booth was an important part of the Berlin Brothersvalley girls basketball team that won the state championship in March, just before she announced her commitment to Villanova. She was selected the Class A Player of the Year for basketball.
As well as her role on the state championship team, Booth has played on three District 5 championship girls basketball teams.
Requirements for the AVCA nomination were that the student-athlete be in her senior year in high school; that she be nominated by her high school coach; that her coach be a member of the AVCA; and that her individual season statistics versus all opponents for the entire season be entered into MaxPreps, a free service that aggregates and distributes data on high school sports.
The AVCA announced its 14th annual Under Armour Girls High School All-America Teams after a record 894 nominations were submitted through the AVCA and MaxPreps.
A total of 150 all-Americans and honorable mention all-Americans were selected.
