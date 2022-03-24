EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The No. 2-seeded Indiana University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team’s season came to an end in the NCAA Division II Final Four when it fell 76-61 to No. 3 seed Augusta on Thursday.
The Crimson Hawks made their first semifinal appearance since 2015 in the loss.
Indiana (33-3) made 7 of 32 shots from beyond the arc. The Crimson Hawks were led on offense by PSAC West Freshman of the Year Tomiwa Sulaiman, who had 17 points and a pair of blocks. Armoni Foster collected 12 points, and Dave Morris finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Augusta was led by Tyshaun Crawford (25 points and 14 rebounds), Ja’Queze Kirby (16 points) and Tyree Myers (13 points.
