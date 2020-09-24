Golf
11 from area advance
SALIX – Eleven area boys advanced to the District 6 Class AA Championship after a sectional qualifier held Thursday at Windber Country Club.
The top 31 boys moved into the championships, which are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.
The highest area finisher was Penn Cambria’s Gregory Caldwell with a 78, six strokes behind leader Eric Spencer of West Shamokin in a tie for third place.
The other top 10 area qualifiers include: Zane Hoover, Westmont Hilltop (81), tied for fifth, Lukas Cascino, Bishop McCort (82), tied for eighth, and Brodie O’Donnell, Penn Cambria (82), tied for eighth.
Thomas Weakland, Penn Cambria, 86; Nathan Little, Penn Cambria, 87; Ian Verhovsek, Bishop McCort, 87; Logan Angus, Conemaugh Valley, 88; Brady Houser, Northern Cambria, 88; Darren Shrift, Forest Hills, 88; Ian Mulligan, Central Cambria, 89, all advanced.
Penn Cambria, which included Caldwell, Weakland, Little, Brody Vinglish (91) and Kyle Reese (91), was second in the team race with a 337, 12 strokes behind leader West Shamokin. St. Joseph’s Academy and Tyrone rounded out the top four teams that qualified for Tuesday’s championship.
Tennis
Kush is top seed
Westmont Hilltop junior Alyssa Kush, the two-time district champion, is the top seed for the District 6 Class AA singles tournament that starts at 10 a.m. Friday in Altoona.
Kush receives a bye and will face the winner of Forest Hills’ Macie Poborski and Central’s Ellen Kennedy. Central Cambria’s Corinne Markovich is the third seed and will meet Richland’s Madison Sivi in a first-round matchup. Richland’s Melanie Gerko takes on Tyrone’s Victoria Reese.
Morgan Allen, of Westmont Hilltop, faces off with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Erin Talko, the No. 4 seed. Forest Hills’ Gracie Ray meets Central’s Tomi May, with the winner to face Central Cambria senior Olivia Ratchford, the No. 2 seed and three-time district runner-up.
Soccer
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 6, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Jacob Mann buried a pair of goals to lead the Hilltoppers past the Highlanders.
Ian Buday, Alex Crespo, Conner Oechshlin and Zach Zagorski added goals for Westmont Hilltop (5-0). Loegen Smeal tallied Cambria Heights’ (3-2) goal.
Bedford 8, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Josh Diehl contributed a hat trick and Chase DeLong added two goals for the 5-0 Bisons in a victory over the Rangers.
Braden Ford, Colby Barnhouse and Colin Gable provided goals for Bedford. Chris Klinger netted the shutout in goal.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 0, Somerset 0: In Somerset, the Huskies and Golden Eagles failed to find the back of the net in a scoreless draw.
Bishop Carroll’s Colton Dumm and Somerset’s Ian Lasure recorded shutouts.
Bishop McCort Catholic 4, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3: Zach King tallied two goals, including the game winner for the Crimson Crushers in a victory over the Marauders at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Ben Berkebile and Adam Sbeitan added goals for Bishop McCort (2-3).
Deven Weyandt scored all three goals for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Central Cambria 6, Greater Johnstown 1: Brock Martin and Ohja Ohja both buried two goals as the Red Devils improved to 6-0 with a win over the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Kevin Orange and Jack Muldoon added goals for Central Cambria.
Nathan Beckman tallied a goal for Greater Johnstown (0-6).
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 4, Cambria Heights 1: Parker Marion and Jordan Pecze both provided a goal and an assist to propel the Hilltoppers past the Highlanders.
Lauren Mock and Payton Marion added goals for Westmont Hilltop (4-1).
Abbey Lansberry buried a goal for Cambria Heights (4-2). Diamondlynn Brennan made 20 saves.
Conemaugh Township 4, Southern Fulton 1: In Davidsville, Emilee Roman, Meghan Leasure, McKensi Statler and Mya Poznanski all scored a goal as the Somerset County Indians defeated the Fulton County Indians.
Statler, Laci Fetterman, Hunter Hartnett and Brielle Ciarimboli all provided an assist for Conemaugh Township (3-2).
Bedford 5, Forest Hills 1: In Bedford, Grace Sarver netted a hat trick as the Bisons improved to 6-0 on the season with a triumph over the Rangers.
Bedford scored five unanswered goals after Forest Hills (3-3) senior Lydia Roman buried a penalty kick. Jordan Brown and Josie Hampton added goals for Bedford, which received two assists from Abby Donaldson.
United 3, North Star 2: In Armagh, Bailey Popovich scored two goals in the Lions’ triumph over the Cougars.
Lauren Donaldson buried one goal and assisted on two more for United (1-4-1). Gabbi Wirick added an assist.
Jodi Jefke and Stephany Emert scored for North Star.
Richland 3, Penn Cambria 2: In Cresson, the Rams tallied three unanswered goals in the second half to register a come-from-behind victory over the Panthers.
Delaney Yost scored twice, with Camryn Beglin added the other goal for Richland (4-1). Autumn Facci assisted on two goals.
Emma Farabaugh and Madison Farabaugh scored for Penn Cambria (3-2).
Bishop Guilfoyle 6, Richland 1: In Altoona, Lainey Farabaugh scored a hat trick and Arielle Brunner added two goals in the Marauders’ victory on Wednesday.
Rachel Nosek netted a goal for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Autumn Facci scored off of a feed from Carly Colvin.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Forest Hills 2: In Ebensburg, the Huskies outlasted the Rangers in a 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 19-17 five-set affair.
Madeline Cecere provided 27 kills and three aces for Forest Hills. Taylor Burda contributed 20 digs, 18 kills, 17 service points and three aces. Kenzie Colosimo dispersed 58 assists.
Bishop McCort 3, Greater Johnstown 0: Ally Diamond supplied 12 assists and Sarah Sorchilla added 11 digs for the Crimson Crushers in a 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 sweep over the Trojans.
Julia Horwath provided six kills and four aces for Bishop McCort (1-4). Bailey Shriver added five kills.
Bishop Guilfoyle Guilfoyle 3, Central Cambria 0: In Altoona, the Marauders swept the Red Devils, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20.
Leah Burggraf led Central Cambria (4-1) with 15 assists. Deanne Long netted 14 digs, while Maddy Kim provided seven kills and three blocks. Kate Kudlawiec provided 13 service points. Alli Malay finished with seven digs, seven service points and three aces.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: In New Paris, Belle Bosch and Laura Albright both provided 11 kills to lead the Lions past the Hilltoppers, 13-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-23.
Bosch added eight blocks, while Albright finished with 22 digs. Chestnut Ridge’s Alaina Lafferty (24 assists), Zoie Dunlap (14 digs) and Leah Winegardner (10 kills) provided strong performances.
Lauren Lavis provided 17 kills and four blocks for Westmont Hilltop. Hannah Bortz and Chloe Hoffman combined for 25 assists. Abbie Pastorek netted 12 digs and Lakyn Davis added 10 digs.
Conemaugh Township 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Davidsville, Madison Showalter dished out 25 assists and Maciah Hollsopple netted 10 kills to lead the Indians in a 25-13, 25-11, 25-17 sweep over the Elks.
Chloe Bidleman finished with 12 digs for Conemaugh Township (6-0). Riley Maldet and Hannah Sodano each provided seven kills.
Northern Cambria 3, Homer-Center 0: In Northern Cambria, the Colts improved to 5-0 with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-13 sweep over the Wildcats.
Maggie Hogan led the Colts in kills and Camryn Dumm commanded the offense from the setter position. Emma Kollar provided three key blocks to end Homer-Center runs.
Mia Fatula played a strong defensive game for Homer-Center, according to Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan.
United 3, Penns Manor 1: In Clymer, Addison Sutton paced the Lions’ offense with 26 assists as the visitors knocked off the Comets in four sets, 20-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-19.
Megan Overdorff contributed 18 service points and seven aces.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Belle Bosch supplied 10 digs, nine kills and six blocks to lead the Lions in a sweep over the Panthers on Wednesday.
Alaina Lafferty netted 17 assists. Leah Winegardner provided nine kills.
