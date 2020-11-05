Richland is set to play for its third straight District 6 Class AA football championship on Friday night and 21-year assistant coach Tim Koshute will not be on the sidelines for the first time in his career.
Koshute, also a long-time basketball coach in the area, has a great reason for his lack of attendance at the title game against Cambria Heights at 7 p.m. at Altoona’s Mansion Park.
His son, Timmy, and fiancee, Amanda, will be getting married, forcing the coach to make a tough choice.
“Tim will miss the game and part of him is upset about that,” said Eve Koshute, Tim’s wife. “It’s the best reason to miss a game in our opinion! And my husband does not have a cellphone so the coaches will be contacting me during the reception.”
Eve Koshute said that her husband commented that he can check the Twitter stream during the reception.
On Jan. 15, 1992, Timmy’s birth was announced in The Tribune-Democrat sports section prior to it appearing in the birth notices.
“Timmy was born in the morning and Tim had a home basketball game that evening,” Eve Koshute explained. “He was coaching the boys at Bishop McCort at the time and the game was against Bishop Carroll. Paul Hollern was the announcer and when he announced Tim, he introduced him as the father of a brand new baby boy. Hugh Conrad was covering the game and put it in the article.”
The Crimson Crushers ended up defeating the Huskies.
“Our son seems to have an affinity to choose big game days for big events in his life," Eve Koshute said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.