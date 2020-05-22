The Tribune-Democrat’s Mike Mastovich is putting together a report on the greatest Johnstown-area girls basketball players from 2000-2020, and he needs your help.
Who should be on the all-2K roster?
Who would be in the starting lineup?
Who is the region’s best player of this century?
Let us know what you think by May 31. The all-2K girls salute will be published June 13.
Send your nominations – with why you made your picks – to mmastovich@tribdem.com or sports@tribdem.com, or contact Mastovich via Twitter, @masty81.
The schools in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area include, alphabetically:
Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop Carroll, Bishop McCort, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Christian, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Johnstown Christian, Ligonier Valley (and the former Laurel Valley), Meyersdale, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Rockwood, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shade-Central City, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Somerset, Turkeyfoot Valley, United, Westmont Hilltop and Windber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.