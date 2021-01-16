Jackson Arrington has only been able to compete a few times since he took third at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Tournament in Hershey 10 months ago.
A 2019 state champion, the Forest Hills junior will lead a strong local contingent into the Mid-Winter Mayhem event being held at Monroeville Convention Center on Saturday.
“It’s awesome. My last competition was, what, Super 32?” Arrington said. “That was back in October. This is different because it’s a school event.”
Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop McCort Catholic, Chestnut Ridge and North Star are the other local schools scheduled to compete in the event. The Rangers, Crimson Crushers and Lions will compete in Division 1, which begins at 9 a.m., while the Cougars and Mountaineers are in Division 2, which is slated for 2 p.m. The wrestlers from the two divisions will not cross paths, meaning that it’s actually two different tournaments so as to follow COVID-19 protocols.
“I wish I could see these brackets play out to the full extent, but the field’s great,” said tournament director Paul Myers.
Two other PIAA champions – Hempfield Area’s Ethan Berginc and Mount Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer are scheduled to compete along with National Prep champion Nick Feldman of Malvern Prep, who committed to Ohio State on Thursday, and ranked as the No. 9 wrestler in the country at any weight by MatScouts.com.
Malvern Prep, which is ranked fifth nationally, will have two teams in the same division. The suburban Philadelphia school won’t have National Prep champion Coltin Deery in its lineup but Jack Wehmeyer, who is ranked second nationally at his 182, will be in the Friars lineup.
Malvern Prep’s Josh Viarengo is the top seed at 132 pounds in Division 1 Pool B, while Arrington is the top seed in Pool A.
Arrington is ranked second in Class AA by PA Power Wrestling behind two-time state champion Ryan Crookham, who recently transferred from Notre Dame-Green Pond to Saucon Valley and reportedly will sit out the season.
Arrington didn’t try to avoid Crookham last year, and he’s not worried about who else might be at 132 pounds this season.
“I’m just trying to get better,” he said. “I’m just wrestling the weight that I think that I can perform the best at, which is ’32. To me, that’s my weight. I’m just going to wrestle my best. I’m going to compete how I wrestle at practice. All you can do is do your best, I guess.”
Arrington has been drawing interest from some of the top college programs in the nation – he said he’s heard from about 15 Division I schools – but is hoping to make on-campus visits before making a decision.
“It’s challenging,” he said, noting that college wrestling’s “dead period” – when coaches can’t visit with prospective recruits – has been extended.
“We can’t go anywhere and see these places. I’ve talking to a lot of people on the phone. It’s been fun, not too stressful.”
Arrington also isn’t getting stressed about the way the pandemic has affected the season so far.
“You could go to practice one day and the season is canceled the next. You have to treat every practice like it’s your last this year,” he said. “I’m not looking at it in a sad way but as you never know what’s going to happen, so you’ve got to put everything out there.”
For Myers, it’s the culmination of months of work to try to put together a tournament during the pandemic.
“It’s an ever-changing thing, but everybody has been pretty understanding. The biggest thing is I have people reaching out for spectator passes,” Myers said. “It’s more the spectators that aren’t going to be as understanding as you’d like them to be, but the coaches have been good.”
Other teams scheduled to participate include Belle Vernon, Brookville, Commodore Perry, DuBois, Ellwood City, Fort LeBoeuf, General McLane, Hempfield Area, Kiski Area, Laurel, Lima (Ohio) Central Catholic, Marion Center, Midd-West, Mount Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity (District 7) and West Mifflin.
