Jackson Arrington wasn’t exactly a dark horse at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships last season, but he also wasn’t a favorite to win the 113-pound title that he ultimately captured.
The Forest Hills sophomore will be in a similar situation this time.
Despite returning as a champion to the event, which begins at 9 a.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey and will include 24 wrestlers from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area, Arrington is the second seed at 126 pounds. That’s because Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ryan Crookham, who won the title at 120 last season and is ranked second nationally by FloWrestling, is also in the weight.
Arrington knew that when he decided on his weight for the postseason, and he welcomes the challenge.
“I think it’s going to be fun,” said Arrington, who will have the winner of a preliminary-round match between Seth Donovan of Titusville and Lucas Buskirk of Pen Argyl on Thursday morning.
He hasn’t done much scouting of either of those potential opponents, preferring instead to concentrate on what he needs to do.
“I’m just going to do what I’m going to do,” Arrington said. “I’m going to go out there and wrestle as hard as I can.”
If he wins his first-round match, Arrington would face either Jacob Blair of Muncy or Noah Frack of Brandywine Heights in the quarterfinals. Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce is the third seed – who Arrington beat 8-1 in the first round last season – but is ranked 11th by PA Power Wrestling.
By contrast, Blair is No. 6 and Frack is one spot below him. No. 3 Levi Haines of Biglerville and No. 9 Gabe Gramly of Mifflinburg are also on Arrington’s half of the bracket.
Not that Arrington is looking ahead.
“I just treat it as any other tournament,” he said. “It’s not that hard to take it one match at a time. I just have to go out and win the first one, then the one after that, then the one after that and the one after that.
Easier said than done, of course, but Arrington already knows what it takes to win a state title.
“It definitely helps having been in that atmosphere of the finals,” he said. “I think that’s going to help a lot.”
He wouldn’t have any kind of advantage over Crookham in that regard. In fact, the sophomore from District 11 already knows what it’s like to beat a state champion for the title. His 3-0 finals victory last year came over Reynolds’ Beau Bayless, a 2017 titlist.
Arrington was asked how it would feel to face Crookham.
“It would be awesome,” he said. “I think it would be a great match, and I think it would be a great match to watch. I think it would be a great experience for both of us.”
