CANONSBURG, Pa. – A pair of local wrestlers medaled at the Powerade Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at Canon-McMillan High School.
Forest Hills senior Jackson Arrington withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury sustained in Wednesday’s quarterfinal victory.
The North Carolina State signee finished in sixth place at 152 pounds.
Bishop McCort Catholic freshman Devon Magro finished in sixth place at 126. He dropped an 11-6 decision to Vincent Robinson, from Homewood Flossmoor High School in Illinois.
Chestnut Ridge junior Calan Bollman dropped a 6-0 decision to Trinity’s Blake Reihner in the sixth round of consolations at 132. Chestnut Ridge senior Luke Moore lost a 3-1 decision to Benton’s Nolan Lear in the same round at 172.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.