GREENSBORO, N.C. – Four local wrestlers placed in the high school division of the Super 32 wrestling tournament on Sunday, including runners-up Jackson Arrington and Bo Bassett.
Arrington, a senior at Forest Hills who was ranked first nationally, was dominant throughout most of the tournament, which is considered the toughest high school folkstyle tournament in the nation.
The North Carolina State recruit rolled to three technical falls, a fall and a major decision in his first five matches before beating New Jersey’s Ty Whalen 8-6 in the 145-pound semifinals. A two-time PIAA champion, Arrington dropped a 10-5 decision to Tennessee’s Cody Chittum in the championship bout. Chittum has committed to Minnesota and is the top recruit in the class of 2023, according to FloWrestling.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Bassett, who won a Cadet freestyle world title this summer, followed a similar path to Arrington’s in North Carolina. He won his first five bouts by technical fall before beating Illinois’ Seth Mendoza 7-1 in the 106-pound semifinals. Bassett, who was trying to become just the third eighth-grader to win a Super 32 high school belt, lost 10-4 to New Jersey’s Anthony Knox, a freshman who is ranked No. 1 in high school at 106 pounds, in the final.
Bassett’s cousin Mason Gibson, who won a Super 32 belt as an eighth-grader and finished second last year, missed the tournament after undergoing knee surgery this summer.
Bishop McCort’s Jax Forrest placed third at 113 pounds. An eighth-grader, Forrest scored a 16-6 major decision over Vinny Kilkeary of Greater Latrobe in the consolation final. A junior, Kilkeary was a 2020 PIAA champion in Class AAA and entered the weekend ranked fourth nationally.
Another eighth-grader for the Crimson Crushers, Sam Herring, placed eighth at 113 pounds.
Bishop McCort senior Erik Gibson, a Cornell recruit, won his first four bouts before dropping back-to-back matches to fall one victory short of making the podium.
Bishop McCort’s Thomas Verrette won the Middle School title at 112 pounds while teammate Melvin Miller (100 pounds), Forest Hills’ Keegan Bassett (80) and Chestnut Ridge’s Dom Deputy (90) each placed fourth. Bishop McCoft’s Owen McMullen placed fifth at 157 and Jackson Butler was seventh at 120.
Chestnut Ridge’s Kooper Deputy was second at 70 pounds in the 11-and-younger division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.