Ferndale Area High School graduate Trey McGough and Central Cambria grad Tyler “T.J.” Adams each are waiting to build on their successful minor league baseball debuts.
Pittsburgh Pirates prospect McGough and Philadelphia Phillies pick Adams returned home from spring training in Florida last month as the COVID-19 pandemic made sports schedules on all levels become a secondary concern.
“They had us leave pretty much out of nowhere on March 14 or 15,” McGough said during a telephone interview. “I came home. Now they have us on a throwing program and a lifting program. If you have a gym open, they have one specific for you to do that. If you don’t, then they have a workout you can do at home.
“I’m just staying in shape and trying to throw pretty close to every day,” McGough said. “Six days a week and then throwing a bullpen twice a week.”
The Pirates selected McGough in the 24th round in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft after his season at NCAA Division I Mount St. Mary’s University.
A left-handed pitcher and former Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League player with Martella’s Pharmacy, McGough went a combined 3-1 with one save, 41 strikeouts and nine walks in the Pirates system.
He started his career with the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League at the rookie level. McGough was 2-0 with a save and 1.04 ERA in 17 1/3 innings.
After a promotion to the West Virginia Black Bears in the Class A New York-Penn League, McGough went 1-1 with 15 strikeouts and four walks in 15 1/3 innings.
Now, he’s not sure when baseball will resume for anyone throughout the country.
“It’s super disappointing because I love baseball. I was so excited to leave and start the season,” McGough said. “But it’s also nice to be around family and spend some family time that obviously I wouldn’t have gotten if it wasn’t for this pandemic.
“We were midway through spring training,” McGough added. “I was throwing live simulation games, bullpens. I was having a blast. It is definitely crazy.”
Former Red Devils and Indiana University of Pennsylvania product Adams also made his professional debut in 2019 after the Phillies selected him in the 27th round. Adams won his first three decisions and finished 3-1 in 13 games in the Gulf Coast League. The left-hander pitched 16 1/3 innings.
“The biggest thing for me is to not look at it as a negative, but try to take any positive you can,” said Adams of the stoppage. “It’s a horrible virus and it’s affecting a lot of people. How I’m looking at it is it’s an opportunity to get back in the weight room, get outside, do my throwing and get my program done.
“I’ve had a long offseason and I had time to prepare. I have to find a positive to continue that in order to get ready for when I get that call to come back, whenever that might be.”
Adams pitched for Martella’s Pharmacy and recorded the final out via strikeout in Johnstown’s 3-2 win over New Orleans that brought the city its first AAABA Tournament championship in 2018.
“I was down there for two weeks,” Adams said of spring training. “I was ramped up. We were about to start games.
“On the mound I was full tilt ready to go. There was a little road block. It sets you back. But you’ve got to find every positive you can in order to continue to get better and look at it as a bigger window for you to keep training.”
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ Connor Perry was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 28th round last year. The outfielder batted .236 with 25 runs, four doubles, a triple and two home runs with the Tigers Gulf Coast League team.
The COVID-19 situation has all minor leaguers and MLB players in limbo.
“They really don’t tell you where you’re going to start the season for sure,” McGough said. “They give you places where you potentially could be. As of spring training it’s anything goes.
“My goal was to get up to high A by the end of this season,” McGough said. “That was a goal I set for myself. I wanted to finish at least in Bradenton by the end of the season.”
McGough spent the offseason bulking up in order to prepare for his second year in the Pirates organization.
“One of the big things is I put on a lot of weight and I feel I made myself more reliable,” McGough said. “There is less chance of me getting hurt. Me being 6-foot-2 and weighing 185 pounds, I was pretty skinny. Now I weigh about 200. I put on about 15 pounds.
“I feel a lot stronger and just solid.”
Adams also said he isn’t sure where he’ll land in the Phillies system when baseball finally resumes. He will be ready when the time comes.
“I’ve got some dumbbells in my basement,” Adams said. “I don’t have a gym, a bench or a squat rack. I’m trying to make out my own little home workouts. The Phillies also sent a workout we can do without weights. That’s nice. Not everybody has dumbbells or weights.
“They sent us body workouts. I’ve been running on the streets in my neighborhood. Getting to a track. Doing some stadium stairs to keep me rolling for when I get called back.”
