Cody Law knows that he’ll have plenty of people of people cheering him on Friday night in Johnstown.
The Forest Hills and Pitt-Johnstown grad will face Theodore Macuka in Bellator 262 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and hundreds of supporters are expected to attend a watch party at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“It’s exciting,” Law said in a telephone interview from Connecticut. “It’s humbling. I’m grateful for all of the support. I’m grateful for the people at the War Memorial, those putting it together and all of the people coming to watch the fight. It fires me up. It doesn’t put pressure on me. The more people, the better. It gives me that extra motivation.”
An estimated crowd of more than a hundred turned out for a watch party at the arena for Law’s victory over Nathan Ghareeb in April. The Johnstown Tomahawks were playing a hockey game at the arena that night, meaning that the party was moved upstairs to the Stars and Stripes Room.
This time, the live stream will be shown on the video board at the arena. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event, which is free to attend. Concessions and merchandise will be available for sale. The fight is expected to start at 6 p.m.
“I think we’re going to have a much bigger crowd,” said Law’s mother, Crystal, who has helped organize the event. “I’m thinking that we’re going to have a lot of people there. I hope we’re going to have a lot.”
Crystal Law said her son has many supporters in the area.
“They’re all the people that watched him grow up and wrestle,” she said. “Now he’s living the dream. People can watch him from home, but they wanted to be a part of this.”
