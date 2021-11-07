Wrestling coaches across the region overwhelmingly support the punishment handed down to Bishop McCort Catholic by the District 6 executive committee, according to one outspoken coach.
West Branch coach Jason Bainey applauded the committee’s rulings, which banned the Bishop McCort wrestlers from competing in the postseason for 20 to 36 months, suspended coach Bill Bassett for a year and placed the entire Crimson Crushers athletic program on probation for three years.
“I feel it was a fair punishment,” Bainey said. “What I did have a problem with is, I thought maybe Bassett should have received a three-year suspension. He’s the one that brought these kids in and set this whole environment up and got families to buy into his system and move here from all across the country.
"The 20 to 36 months is more than fair. They knew what was going on from the get-go.”
The District 6 executive committee ruled 17-0 in favor of Bassett’s suspension and the probationary term for the athletics program, and 16-1 – with Richland Principal Tim Regan casting the lone dissenting vote – on the postseason ban.
The Tribune-Democrat reached out to more than a half-dozen coaches in District 6 for comment on the punishment, which has been drawing attention from across the country. Bainey and Central’s Dave Marko were the only two who agreed to speak on the record about the sanctions.
“For the vote to be 17-0, 17-0, 16-1, the board must have felt that this was overwhelming evidence against them,” Marko said in a telephone interview on Sunday.
The District 6 committee found that a sophomore wrestler who transferred from Forest Hills to Bishop McCort prior to the start of this school year had been recruited. That was the basis for the suspension of Bassett, who was hired as Bishop McCort’s coach in May.
More than a dozen high-level wrestlers have transferred into Bishop McCort over the past 13 months – mostly at the junior high level – but those transfers were not challenged by other schools and the district committee can only investigate contested transfers. The postseason ban was enforced for “flagrant violation of the constitution, by-laws, policies and procedures, and/or rules and regulations of PIAA.”
The school’s administrative staff, not Bassett, was faulted for signing off on transfers that could have been moves made for athletic intent.
Bishop McCort was placed on probation amid recruiting allegations in 2017 and junior high wrestling coach Allen Andrews was banned from the program for a year. Although not a PIAA-mandated decision, then-varsity coach Shad Benton was removed after leading the Crimson Crushers to a third-place finish at the PIAA Class 2A tournament in their first year of competition.
“This has been going on for three to five years,” Bainey said.
The postseason ban could have unintended consequences and lead to more transfers. A wrestler currently enrolled at Bishop McCort could potentially leave for a public school and, even if forced to sit out this postseason for having transferred for athletic intent, be eligible for the following postseason.
“That may be a loophole, but I don’t think that’s the intent of the ruling,” Marko said. “Judging by the ruling, what I’m taking from it is that they must feel that this was blatant enough. If we don’t do something, what’s the other side of this? It’s a free-for-all.”
Bainey said he’d like to see the PIAA tie the postseason ban to individual wrestlers at Bishop McCort, even if they transfer to another school.
“The punishment should follow,” he said. “That’s just the way it should be. Now you’re going to see if they’re really there for the education. How many are going to stay? The punishment needs to follow the kids.”
Bainey admits to feeling sympathetic toward the Bishop McCort wrestlers who could lose opportunities to win state championships.
“I absolutely feel bad for the kids,” he said, noting that his son Landon has known some of the affected wrestlers for years. “They’re the ones who put the time and work in. But when you’ve got parents ... knowing that things are being done (against PIAA regulations), there has got to be a punishment. District 6, they did the right thing. They set an example (saying) ‘If you’re going to do this, other parochial schools, here you go. This is the punishment that you’re going to get.’ ”
Marko said that Bishop McCort could opt to leave the PIAA and compete against prep schools such as Wyoming Seminary, the powerhouse program located near Wilkes-Barre.
“There’s always the prep route,” Marko said. “If Bishop McCort wants to create a super team from all over the country, go ahead and do it, but go and compete against teams that are building their teams in the same manner.”
The Bishop McCort program features wrestlers from at least four other states, which Marko said gives it an unfair advantage when compared with the mostly small public schools in District 6.
“How fair is it to the kids who are doing this the right way, living in their school districts, building teams from their own tax base?” he said. “Coaches aren’t going to national level competitions to recruit their teams. We’re going into football practices and hallways within our own tax base. There has to be some leveling of the playing field.”
Marko also sympathizes with the Crimson Crushers who could lose their postseason opportunities, but he said allowing them to compete would send the wrong message to the rest of the district.
“How fair is it to the kid who comes out and works his butt off in the offseason and gets beat out by a kid that moves in from Florida or Georgia or Tennessee or North Carolina?” he said. “We have to worry about fairness from all sides, not just one side.”
