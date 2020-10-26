MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Three Forest Hills wrestlers placed in the high school division of what many consider to be the toughest folkstyle tournament in the nation, and two Rangers won middle school championships.
Freshman Mason Gibson finished second at 120 pounds a year after he became just the second eighth-grader to win a high school title at the Super 32 tournament.
Gibson, who has been named the top freshman in the nation at any weight, is ranked ninth nationally at 120 pounds. He lost 6-1 to third-ranked Cooper Flynn of Maryland in the championship match. Gibson went 6-1 in the tournament.
At 126 pounds, the Rangers’ Jackson Arrington finished fifth. A 2019 PIAA champion, Arrington won eight of his 10 matches in the tournament. MatScouts.com has Arrington as the No. 19 wrestler in the country at his weight, and he beat two of those ranked ahead of him, including No. 4 Dustin Norris of Ohio. Both of Arrington’s losses came to No. 5 Zeke Seltzer of Indiana.
Erik Gibson, a junior who is ranked 10th nationally at 160, placed seventh at the weight. The Cornell recruit went 5-2 on the weekend.
Another Ranger, Ryan Weyandt, went 5-2 at 160 pounds but did not place. Weyandt dropped his opening match before winning five consecutive bouts.
Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett went 1-2 at 132 pounds and Richland’s Cooper Warshel went 1-2 at 152. Forest Hills’ Jordan Butler went 0-2 at 120 pounds.
Melvin Miller, the Gibsons’ younger brother, captured the middle school title at 80 pounds, while Bo Bassett, a seventh-grader at Forest Hills, won the 95-pound title. Keegan Bassett, Bo’s younger brother, was third at 75 pounds.
Chestnut Ridge’s Dom Deputy placed third at 80 pounds.
