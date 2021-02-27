Winning a District 6 title would normally result in one of the Southwest Regional Class 2A Wrestling Tournament’s easier first-round matches.
Of course, nothing about this season has been normal.
Cambria Heights’ Ian Eckenrode enters Saturday’s tournament at Indiana (Pa.) with 13-0 mark on the season and as the 10th ranked wrestler in the state at 189 pounds.
His reward?
The toughest draw for any district champ in the tournament: three-time state medalist – and one-time runner-up – Trent Schultheis of Freedom.
“It’s weird a year, and the eight-man bracket is going to make every match at the regional tournament a real match,” Eckenrode said. “I’ve been preparing. I’m making sure I’m ready for every match at the regional tournament.”
Pandemic protocols have reduced the field from 16 wrestlers per weight class to eight, meaning that just getting to the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex is harder for wrestlers and fans, as each athlete is permitted to have two spectators attend. The tournament will be split into four sessions, with the 106- through 138-pound wrestlers competing in sessions at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and the 145- through 285-pounders wrestling in rounds starting at noon, 1:15, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
The top five finishers in each weight class will return to IUP on March 6 for the West Super Regional, which will introduce the top three wrestlers from the Northwest Region into each weight. The top four placewinners at those weights will advance to Hershey as a state medalist.
Eckenrode, who won a match in Hershey last season, sees the regional tournament as his first real test this year. He and his Highlanders teammates were limited to dual meets during the pandemic-shortened regular season.
“I’m not sure where I am competition-wise,” he said. “This year, I haven’t had the opportunity to go to all of the tournaments that we normally do. The district tournament was the first time I faced a lot of competition. Every level now is going to keep ramping up in the intensity.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay knows that as well as anyone. A state medalist as a sophomore, Holbay placed seventh in the regional tournament last season after injuring his back in the district tournament and didn’t qualify for the trip to Hershey.
Holbay is 10-0 and ranked seventh at 152 pounds after winning the District 6 title last week. He faces Quaker Valley’s Justin Richey, a District 7 runner-up, in the quarterfinals. A victory likely would give Holbay another chance at Chestnut Ridge’s Luke Moore, who is a spot ahead of him in the rankings. Moore upset Holbay in the first round of the regional tournament last season.
While Holbay isn’t looking past Richey, he’d love a rematch with Moore.
“I’m very excited to get to that match,” Holbay said. “I have a good taste for revenge for him. That was a good match last year that I, unfortunately, lost. I’m very hungry for that match. I’m looking forward to it.”
That motivation aside, Holbay isn’t worried about which wrestlers he’ll face in the tournament.
“I just think about it one match at a time,” he said. “I don’t look my kids’ records up at all. I wrestle my pace, wrestle my match, wrestle smart.”
In a twist of fate, Hunter Holbay – Hudson’s twin – will face Daniel Moore – Luke’s twin – in a first-round match at 172 pounds.
Thirty-three wrestlers from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area are entered in the tournament. District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge leads the way with nine while District 6 winner Forest Hills has four.
