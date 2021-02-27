Gold rush

What: Southwest Regional Class 2A Wrestling Tournament

Where: Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, Indiana

When: Session I – 106- through 138-pound brackets at 8 a.m.; Session II – 145- through 285-pound brackets at noon; Session III – 106- through 138-pound brackets at 4 p.m.; Session IV – 145- through 285-pound brackets at 7:30 p.m.

Attendance: Restricted to two spectators per wrestler

Live stream: Finals on PA Power Wrestling’s Rokfin channel; all others on Westmoreland Sports Network

At stake: Top five wrestlers at each weight advance to next week’s West Super Regional.