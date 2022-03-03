Fifty-two area wrestlers will compete in this weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament at Peters Township High School’s AHN Arena.
The two-day event begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday with the top six in each weight class punching their tickets to next weekend’s PIAA championships in Hershey.
Peters Township, with a seating capacity of 2,300 with space for another 750 in standing room, will host the regional tournament for the first time.
Chestnut Ridge, winners of 11 straight District 5 Class 2A team crowns, will bring 12 grapplers to the tournament. The Lions have a representative in 12 of the 13 weight classes, which includes eight champions.
Chestnut Ridge has its eyes on the team title this weekend.
“Every tournament we enter, we have the goal of winning it,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “There would be no other way we look at things.”
Chestnut Ridge’s District 5 winners include seniors Ross Dull (120 pounds), Daniel Moore (172), Jack Moyer (152) and Trevor Weyandt (145), junior Calan Bollman (132) and Brock Holderbaum (113), sophomore Mason Weyant (138) and freshman Easton Mull (106).
“We had two great weeks of practice,” Deputy said. “I want to see them pushing the pace and trying to put as many points on the board as possible.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett (126), Alex Crist (215), Luke Moore (160) and Nick Presnell (215) were among the top three at the District 5 event to advance to the Southwest Regional.
Bedford’s Ceaton Hale (215) and Cooper Lingenfelter (285), Berlin Brothersvalley’s Landon Ulderich (132), Conemaugh Township’s Austin Blackner (152), Tristen Hawkins (120), Ryan Krassnoski (189) and Ryan Thomas (145), Meyersdale’s Trevor Donaldson (120), North Star’s Colton Frazier (106), Cameron Snoeberger (138), Tim Tretter (145) and Aiden Wojnarowski (113) and Somerset’s Logan Baker (132), Michael Bridge (106) and Rowan Holmes (172) advanced out of District 5.
Sixteen wrestlers won district titles two weekends ago. District 5 champs include Berlin Brothersvalley junior Grant Mathias (189) and Somerset senior Ethan Hemminger (160) and freshman Zane Hagans (215). Forest Hills seniors Jackson Arrington (152), Kirk Bearjar (215) and Easton Toth (138), Penn Cambria sophomore Trent Hoover (126) and United sophomore Jacob Sombronski (106) all won District 6 crowns.
Arrington, a North Carolina State signee with two PIAA titles and four District 6 championships, has his sights set on a third regional crown.
“As far as the last two weeks, Jackson has been preparing like he always does,” said Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer, whose team will bring nine wrestlers to the tournament. “I think he is trying to enjoy and take in every moment he can. I think all the seniors are just taking everything in one last time. These seniors will be greatly missed.
“The coaches and I just want to see all the wrestlers go out and give six hard minutes. That is all we ever ask of them.”
Forest Hills’ Dustin Flinn (160), Hunter Forcellini (126), Brevin Michuk (113), Isaiah Shilcosky (106), Noah Teeter (145) and Tye Templeton (172) have also advanced. The other qualifiers from District 6 are Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat (189), Karter Quick (285), Penn Cambria’s Anthony Coukart (132), Nathan Little (152), Austin McCloskey (160) and Austin Wagner (189), Richland’s Austin Syfert (138) and United’s Gideon Bracken (113) and Colton Henning (126).
Ligonier Valley’s James Brown (126) and Ryan Harbert (138) advanced out of District 7.
In the Class 3A Northwest Regional at Altoona, Greater Johnstown junior Marquan Tisinger meets Williamsport senior Sebastian Robinson in the first round at 189.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
