Pairings

Class 2A Pairings

Peters Township

Friday and Saturday

Key: Avonworth (A), Bald Eagle Area (BE), Bedford (B), Bellwood-Antis (BA), Bentworth (BW), Berlin Brothersvalley (BB), Beth-Center (BC), Burgettstown (BG), Burrell (BU), Carlynton (CA), Central (C), Central Cambria (CC), Central Valley (CV), Chartiers-Houston (CH), Chestnut Ridge (CR), Conemaugh Township (CT), Derry Area (D), Elizabeth Forward (EF), Ellwood City (EC), Everett (E), Forest Hills (FH), Fort Cherry (FC), Frazier (FZ), Freedom Area (F), Glendale (G), Hopewell (H), Huntingdon (HU), Jefferson Morgan (JM), Juniata Valley (JV), Keystone Oaks (KO), Knoch (K), Laurel (L), Ligonier Valley (LV), Marion Center (MC), McGuffey (MG), Meyersdale (M), Montour (MO), Moshannon Valley (MV), Mount Pleasant (MP), Mount Union (MU), North Star (NS), Northern Bedford County (NB), Penn Cambria (PC), Penns Valley (PV), Philipsburg-Osceola (PO), Quaker Valley (QV), Richland (R), River Valley (RV), Somerset (S), South Side Beaver (SS), Southern Huntingdon (SH), Southmoreland (SO), Tussey Mountain (TM), Tyrone (T), United (U), Valley (V), Washington (W), West Branch (WB), West Greene (WG).

District-seed, wrestler, school, year, record

First round

106-7-1 Parker Sentipal, BG, 10, 35-1, bye; 6-6 Isaiah Shilcosky, FH, 10, 23-14 vs. 5-3 Michael Bridge, S, 10, 18-8; 7-5 Killian Turek, SS, 10, 14-8, bye vs. 6-3 Mason Beatty, MU, 11, 31-5, bye; 6-2 Korry Walls, T, 11, 25-7, bye vs. 7-4 Dylan Klim, D, 11, 20-11, bye; 7-6 Donovan Thomas, V, 11, 14-6, bye vs. 5-2 Colton Frazier, NS, 9, 19-4, bye; 5-1 Easton Mull, CR, 9, 33-5, bye, vs. 7-7 Derek Allen, EC, 9, 20-11, bye; 6-4 Jack Darlington, PV, 10, 30-6, bye vs. 7-2 Shawn Robertson, FC, 9, 30-8, bye; 7-3 Isaac Maccaglia, QV, 10, 25-9, bye vs. 6-5 Gavin Guenot, BE, 9, 27-14, bye; 7-8 Quinn Garda, KO, 9, 11-9, bye vs. 6-1 Jacob Sombronski, U, 10, 22-4, bye.

113-6-1 Landon Bainey, WB, 10, 33-1, bye; 7-8 Troy Wagner, MG, 9, 9-16 vs. 5-3 Aiden Wojnarowski, NS, 10, 14-11; 6-5 Gideon Bracken, U, 9, 20-8, bye vs. 7-3 Giovanni Beatrice, D, 9, 22-7; 5-2 Elijah Mills, E, 10, 19-9, bye vs. 7-6 James Walzer, MO, 12, 21-12; 6-4 Tyler Biesinger, C, 11, 23-4, bye vs. 7-2 Seth Burns, WG, 10, 18-10; 7-1 Colin Bartley, L, 11, 24-7, bye vs. 6-6 Brevin Michuk, FH, 12, 17-18, bye; 7-5 Calio Zanella, BU, 9, 28-13, bye vs. 6-2 Lucas Fye, BE, 10, 27-7; 6-3 Logan Rumberger, T, 9, 28-15, bye vs. 7-4 Jack Kazalas, QV, 10, 34-4, bye; 7-7 Matthew Frank, K, 11, 16-14, bye vs. 5-1 Brock Holderbaum, CR, 11, 22-7.

120-6-1 Coen Bainey, BE, 11, 30-3, bye; 5-3 Tristen Hawkins, CT, 10, 23-9 vs. 7-8 Emanuel Gardner, EF, 10, 18-15; 6-5 Camden Stewart, MC, 11, 21-13, bye vs. 7-3 Dylan Slovick, BG, 10, 29-14; 7-2 Cooper Hornack, BU, 10, 34-7, bye vs. 6-4 Colten Shunk, PV, 10, 24-11; 7-6 Anthony Orlandini, MO, 10, 24-17, bye vs. 5-2 Trevor Donaldson, M, 12, 14-4; 5-1 Ross Dull, CR, 12, 27-4, bye vs. 7-7 Sean Cain, MP, 11, 25-14; 7-4 Logan Richey, QV, 11, 31-9, bye vs. 6-2 Nick Coudriet, PO, 12, 21-5; 6-3 A.J. Chilcote, MU, 10, 21-10, bye vs. 7-5 Tyler Clark, FZ, 10, 24-7; 6-6 Alex Gladfelter, HU, 10, 15-7, bye vs. 7-1 Chris Vargo, BW, 10, 23-2, bye.

126-5-1 Trevor Husick, TM, 12, 29-3, bye; 7-8 James Brown, LV, 12, 23-10 vs. 6-6 Colton Henning, U, 9, 19-9; 7-4 Davis Stepp, BC, 12, 27-15, bye vs. 6-3 Scott Frantz, PO, 12, 16-15, bye; 6-2 Hunter Forcellini, FH, 10, 23-10, bye vs. 7-6 Gaven Suica, BG, 10, 25-5, bye; 5-3 Reese Sherwood, E, 10, 21-7, bye vs. 7-2 Tim Cafrelli, SS, 12, 28-5; 7-1 Dylan Bruce, EF, 12, 23-6, bye vs. 6-5 Caden Chilcote, MU, 12, 22-10; 7-5 Bryce Rodriguez, CA, 12, 28-11, bye vs. 5-2 Kobi Burkett, CR, 11, 29-8, bye; 7-3 Brandon Krul, QV, 11, 32-9 vs. 6-4 Landon Dunsmore, HU, 11, 27-10, bye; 7-7 Gavyn McCray, F, 9, 18-5, bye vs. 6-1 Trent Hoover, PC,10, 28-6, bye.

132-5-1 Calan Bollman, CR, 11, 33-6, bye; 6-6 Anthony Coukart, PC, 12, 16-15 vs. 7-8 Micah Hughes, V, 12, 7-3; 7-5 Nicholas Ferra, BU, 11, 31-15, bye vs. 6-3 Jaxon Matthews, C, 12, 23-6; 7-2 Kyle McCollum, BC, 12, 32-4, bye vs. 5-3 Logan Baker, S, 10, 20-12, bye; 7-6 Tanner Millward, F, 11, 28-12, bye vs. 6-2 Ashton Sipes, T, 12, 29-7, bye; 6-1 Marcus Gable, PO, 10, 30-6, bye vs. 7-7 Ryder Goe, SS, 9, 9-5, bye; 7-3 Peter Chacon, MO, 11, 34-5, bye vs. 5-2 Landon Ulderich, BB, 11, 20-13, bye; 6-4 George Campbell, G, 10, 19-10, bye vs. 7-4 Greg Shaulis, MP, 10, 21-10, bye; 6-5 Kevin Taylor, BE, 12, 12-16, bye vs. 7-1 Joey Sentipal, BG, 11, 35-4.

138-6-1 Easton Toth, FH, 12, 31-5, bye; 5-3 Cameron Snoeberger, NS, 12, 18-7 vs. 7-8 Matt Schultheis, F, 11, 18-5; 6-5 Austin Syfert, R, 12, 17-9, bye vs. 7-3 Jamison Poklembo, MP, 10, 31-9, bye; 7-2 Damon Michaels, EF, 10, 11-1, bye vs. 6-4 Lukas Walk, T, 10, 19-13, bye; 7-6 Rudy Brown, BG, 10, 31-10, bye vs. 5-2 Chad Weist, TM, 12, 23-9, bye; 5-1 Mason Weyant, CR, 10, 11-10, bye vs. 7-7 Ryan Harbert, LV, 12, 24-8, bye; 7-4 Andrew Johnson, SO, 12, 27-11, bye vs. 6-2 Liam Cornetto, MC, 11, 30-9; 6-3 Jeffre Pifer, BE, 11, 28-11, bye vs. 7-5 Isaac Lacinski, BU, 9, 30-13; 6-6 Eric Mykut, HU, 9, 21-14, bye vs. 7-1 Ambrose Boni, CV, 12, 31-2.

145-6-1 Ty Watson, PV, 10, 33-0, bye; 7-8 Chase Brandebura, CA, 11, 28-9 vs. 5-3 Ryan Thomas, CT, 11, 21-7; 6-5 Austin Foster, PO, 12, 24-9, bye vs. 7-3 Ryan Celaschi, FZ, 9, 27-9; 5-2 Timothy Tretter, NS, 12, 26-6, bye vs. 7-6 Tyler Debnar, BC, 11, 28-13, bye; 6-4 Reese Wood, T, 11, 32-11, bye vs. 7-2 Chase Frameli, JM, 10, 30-3, bye; 7-1 Shawn Szymanski, BU, 12, 29-6, bye vs. 6-6 Devin Grubb, HU, 11, 30-8, bye; 7-5 Charles Perkins, V, 10, 21-5, bye vs. 6-2 Noah Teeter, FH, 12, 24-2; 6-3 Gage Heilbrun, MC, 11, 34-6, bye vs. 7-4 Anthony Lancos, BG, 12, 32-10; 7-7 Charles Krepp, L, 11, 22-15, bye vs. 5-1 Trevor Weyandt, CR, 12, 28-3, bye.

152-6-1 Jackson Arrington, FH, 12, 31-2, bye; 7-8 Aaron Butler, K, 12, 17-15 vs. 5-3 Ezra Masood, TM, 9, 24-8; 6-5 Luke Hughes, PO, 12, 19-14, bye vs. 7-3 Joey Boughton, A, 12, 27-8, bye; 5-2 Austin Blackner, CT, 12, 21-9, bye vs. 7-6 Conor Johnson, MP, 12, 16-18, bye; 6-4 Nathan Little, PC, 21-15, bye vs. 7-2 Tyler Berish, BC, 11, 33-2, bye; 7-1 Justin Richey, QV, 12, 32-6, bye vs. 6-6 Mason Reese, BE, 10, 12-17; 7-5 Eric Kovach, BG, 10, 27-16, bye vs. 6-2 Cole Stuchal, RV, 11, 27-7, bye; 6-3 Xander Shank, BA, 12, 20-12, bye vs. 7-4 Isaiah Pisano, H, 10, 27-6, bye; 7-7 Tristan Ice, SO, 11, 23-12, bye vs. 5-1 Jack Moyer, CR, 12, 31-6, bye.

160-7-1 Grant MacKay, L, 11, 33-2, bye; 6-6 Jayce Reck, MU, 12, 17-16 vs. 5-3 Eion Snider, NB, 10, 22-9; 7-5 D.J. Slovick, BG, 12, 34-12, bye vs. 6-3 Andrew Weaver, T, 10, 26-12, bye; 5-2 Luke Moore, CR, 12, 32-7, bye vs. 7-4 Damian Barr, BU, 12, 18-7, bye; 7-6 Braedon Walsh, BU, 12, 18-7, bye vs. 6-2 Dustin Flinn, FH, 11, 26-14, bye; 6-1 Zeke Dubler, G, 11, 32-2, bye vs. 7-7 Jessie Orbin, CH, 11, 13-6, bye; 6-5 Cameron Dubbs, BE, 10, 21-15, bye vs. 7-2 Trevor Pettit, BC, 12, 33-4, bye; 7-3 Christian Hirak, D, 12, 28-5, bye vs. 6-4 Austin McCloskey, PC, 11, 22-15, bye; 7-8 Kyle Brookman, MG, 11, 22-10, bye vs. 5-1 Ethan Hemminger, S, 12, 24-7, bye.

172-7-1 Rune Lawrence, FZ, 10, 29-3, bye; 6-6 Tye Templeton, FH, 12, 15-7 vs. 5-3 Aaron Bowers, NB, 9, 26-5; 7-5 Jacob Layhue, BC, 10, 25-14, bye vs. 6-3 Tommy Cohenour, SH, 10, 28-4; 5-2 Rowan Holmes, S, 9, 22-8, bye vs. 7-4 Aaron DeLuca, MO, 12, 20-5, bye; 7-6 Jacob Noyes, BG, 11, 25-17, bye vs. 6-2 Caleb Close, BE, 9, 34-9; 6-1 Suds Dubler, G, 12, 33-2, bye vs. 7-7 Bryson Robinson, SO, 12, 29-11; 6-5 Cole Felker, PV, 12, 29-8, bye vs. 7-2 Mason Diemert, QV, 12, 31-6, bye; 7-3 Mike Ewing, W, 12, 24-5, bye vs. 6-4 Gavin Stewart, MC, 12, 18-7, bye; 7-8 Adam McAnany, JM, 10, 18-17, bye vs. 5-1 Daniel Moore, CR, 12, 27-7, bye.

189-7-1 Patrick Cutchember, QV, 12, 37-4, bye; 6-6 Austin Wagner, PC, 11, 22-13 vs. 5-3 Alex Crist, CR, 10, 9-9; 7-5 Anthony Salvini, FC, 10, 25-16, bye vs. 6-3 Hunter Lyons, PV, 11, 24-11, bye; 5-2 Ryan Krassnoski, CT, 11, 12-12, bye vs. 7-4 Brenan Morgan, CV, 10, 27-4; 7-6 Alston Csutoros, BC, 12, 26-15, bye vs. 6-2 Ethan Kubat, CC, 12, 26-5, bye; 6-1 Noah Foltz, BE, 12, 27-7, bye vs. 7-7 Chase Tinstman, L, 11, 20-17, bye; 6-5 Dominic Shaw, PO, 12, 15-15, bye vs. 7-2 Noah Gnibus, MP, 12, 13-2, bye; 7-3 Cole Clark, BU, 12, 32-12, bye vs. 6-4 Nikolaus Smeal, MV, 12, 22-9, bye; 7-8 John Lampe, WG, 10, 16-14, bye vs. 5-1 Grant Mathias,BB, 11, 30-7, bye.

215-7-1 Dayton Pitzer, MP, 12, 37-0, bye; 6-6 Billy Bumbarger, WB, 12, 19-15 vs. 5-3 Nick Presnell, CR, 11, 22-13; 7-5 Luke Boylan, BU, 9, 24-16, bye vs. 6-3 David Honan, MV, 12, 24-3, bye; 6-2 Ethan Norris, BA, 11, 20-12, bye vs. 7-4 Landon Millward, F, 12, 23-4, bye; 7-6 Ryan DiMuccio, L, 11, 21-14, bye vs. 5-2 Ceaton Hale, B, 10, 19-7; 5-1 Zane Hagans, S, 9, 21-9, bye vs. 7-7 Alex Kuzma, CV, 12, 10-5, bye; 6-4 Britton Spangle, G, 11, 31-9, bye vs. 7-2 Vitali Daniels, BW, 10, 26-5, bye; 7-3 Anthony Govern, SO, 12, 34-5, bye vs. 6-5 Ben Carolus, JV, 12, 20-5, bye; 7-8 Logan Smith, MG, 11, 12-16, bye vs. 6-1 Kirk Bearjar, FH, 12, 26-5, bye.

285-5-1 Matt Watkins, TM, 12, 29-3, bye; 7-8 Donovan Stiffler, EC, 12, 16-16 vs. 6-6 Aarron Laird, BA, 12, 11-8; 7-4 Mason Neiderhiser, SO, 11, 23-9, bye vs. 6-3 Karter Quick, CC, 11, 28-6, bye; 6-2 Braden Ewing, T, 10, 30-9, bye vs. 7-6 Josh Deems, BC, 12, 21-17, bye; 5-3 Derek Beach, NB, 12, 19-10, bye vs. 7-2 Cameron Carter-Green, W, 12, 23-3, bye; 7-1 Joey Baronick, BG, 10, 27-12, bye vs. 6-5 Brad Miller, RV, 11, 30-11, bye; 7-5 Christian Flaherty, KO, 11, 20-9, bye vs. 5-2 Cooper Lingenfelter, B, 12, 14-7, bye; 7-3 Coltin Hill, L, 11, 29-7, bye vs. 6-4 Chase Klinger, PO, 12, 19-11, bye; 7-7 Lance Crawley, CV, 12, 14-12, bye vs. 6-1 Gunner Singleton, HU, 11, 31-7, bye.