After training against some of the nation’s top wrestlers in their own backyard over the past couple of months, a crop of local grapplers are eager to see how they stack up at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16-Under National Wrestling Championships.
The national event starts Saturday at FargoDome in Fargo, North Dakota. Bishop McCort Catholic’s Bo Bassett, Jackson Butler, Mason Gibson, Sam Herring, Owen McMullen and Melvin Miller, along with Chestnut Ridge’s Dom Deputy and Easton Mull and Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover will be competing against the nation’s best.
“I’m excited. I know it’s going to be the best in the country,” said Bassett, who has won eight Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling titles. “Getting prepared with all my teammates, I think I’m ready to go and just expecting some good competition and a good weekend.”
Butler, Gibson and Herring will compete in freestyle and Greco-Roman.
Bassett, McMullen and Miller are wrestling freestyle only.
Bassett, Herring and Miller are all in the Cadet division at 120 pounds, which figures to be one of the most hotly contested weight classes in the tournament.
“Out of this room, we have three really, really tough guys with me, Bo and Melvin Miller all in the same weight,” Herring said. “I expect those guys to be the toughest ones to wrestle just because I know how good they are and I know how hard they train. Outside of that, there’s a returning champion in Leo DeLuca from New Jersey and a handful of really tough guys out there.”
Herring, who went 8-0 with eight shutout technical falls at the national duals this summer, lost to Anthony Knox in the 2021 finals at 106.
“Obviously placing second is something you don’t want to happen,” Herring said. “I went out there to win last year and fell short of that goal. It’s kind of changed how I’ve lived my life this last year. It’s been super-motivating for me. Moving into this tournament, I know what to expect. I know what it takes to win the tournament. I’m going out there with the full intention to win it this year.”
Herring won six folkstyle state titles in Tennessee and is used to being in difficult brackets.
“The tougher the weight is, it really just excites me more, I think,” Herring said.
“One-hundred and 20 pounds is probably the toughest weight in the Cadet division.
“I always seem to fall in that weight where it’s always the toughest. It’s exciting for me. I love that. I love to test myself against the best guys because I feel like my work ethic and the work I put in is up there with everyone.”
Also in the Cadet division, Butler will compete at 126, and Hoover is listed at 132 after he edged Butler for the state freestyle title at 126.
Deputy and McMullen won state titles at 100 and 152, respectively. Mullen won a 15-Under national title in April.
“I know it’s going to be a tough weight,” McMullen said. “I’m ready to scrap. I’ve been preparing for this a long time now and I’m ready to go.”
Prevailing in marquee tournaments has McMullen ready to soar again in Fargo.
“That was big for my mental game,” McMullen said.
“Now I know I’m one of the best in the country and I can compete with anyone.”
Working on certain skills at The Compound in Richland Township has McMullen primed for more success.
“Sharpening my skills, getting some shots in transition,” McMullen said.
“Transitions are big for me. I think that’s going to win me a lot of matches out there.”
At the Junior level, Mull (106) and Gibson (126) are primed to advance in their respective brackets. Gibson, a 2021 PIAA Class 2A silver medalist and rising junior, won a freestyle national title in 2021 in Fargo and finished third in Greco-Roman.
The Cornell commit went 12-0 at Disney Duals this summer and is expecting a deep run in his bracket as his injured knee is fully healthy now.
“It’s just my motivation to keep going and keep pushing,” Gibson said of his loss in the 2021 Greco-Roman semifinals in Fargo. “It’s a lesson to come back stronger and clean some things up. I’m just ready to get out there and prove myself. Those losses weren’t me.
“I’m up a weight. I’m feeling healthier and great. My knee is back to 100%. After the loss in Fargo, it just stuck with me and now it’s the fuel to my fire to keep me going.”
Training at The Compound elevates everyone’s readiness for national events.
“I don’t think anybody touches what we do,” Gibson said. “I just think that we’re always a step ahead. We’re here to have fun, put it on the line. We’re not scared to lose.
“There’s no hate, it’s all love. We just make each other better every day.”
A rare loss to Luke Lilledahl in the world team trials finals has Bassett hungry to taste success in Fargo. Motivation has ticked up for the 2021 world champion at 45 kilograms.
“It’s definitely a different fire lit under me and I’m a little bit more motivated,” Bassett said of how the loss has added an edge in his training. “I’m really excited to get back out on the mat and redeem myself a little bit.”
Preparing against nationally ranked grapplers benefits everyone, according to Bassett.
“There’s no room out there like this in the whole world,” Bassett said. “We have ranked guys all through the room. It’s a great competition in the room and it definitely battle tests you for when you’re in the real matches. It’s a tough room and really pushes us to new levels.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
