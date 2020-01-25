BEDFORD – Duane Knisely had seen his teammates celebrate plenty at the Thomas Chevrolet Wrestling Tournament.
On Saturday night, the Chestnut Ridge 220-pounder got to join the party. The senior won the event as Chestnut Ridge cruised to its sixth consecutive team championship. The Lions’ Calan Bollman, Nate Holderbaum, Ross Dull and Daniel Moore also won individual crowns, as did Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy, Cambria Heights’ Ian Eckenrode, Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Tristan Pugh, who captured a third Thomas title.
Chestnut Ridge finished with 286 points to easily outdistance second-place Burrell, which had 225.5. Berlin finished third with 158.5 points.
“It was a great thing to watch,” Knisely said of his teammates’ performance. “Every match we were excited to watch. It didn’t matter how close they were – our guys were pulling out pins and majors and big moves the whole tournament that made us stand out. We were going out and getting those bonus points.”
Knisely didn’t get any bonus points in the finals, but his 3-2 victory over Newport’s Ethan Rode was special in itself.
Rode had beaten Knisely in the semifinals of last year’s tournament, forcing the Ridge wrestler to settle for third place in consecutive years.
“It definitely means a lot, being a senior,” said Knisely, who scored the go-ahead takedown with 32 seconds remaining in the third period. “I knew I wasn’t getting another chance. To go out and beat him, after what happened last year, it felt really great.”
Bollman beat North Star’s Nathan Pelesky 8-1 at 106 pounds. The freshman scored a takedown in the first period, a reversal and a takedown in the second, and a reversal in the third for an impressive victory.
Holderbaum won a wild 7-5 bout over Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum in the 120-pound final. Holderbaum led 2-0 entering the third, but the wrestlers combined to score 8 points that left the match deadlocked at 5. Holderbaum took McCollum down with 20 seconds left in the sudden-victory period to win it.
Dull followed that up with an even more exciting victory over Mount Pleasant’s Damian George at 126. Dull took George with 46 seconds remaining to tie the match. In a bold move, Dull opted to release George with 34 seconds remaining, then made it pay off by scoring the match-winning takedown with 12 seconds left in the period for an 11-10 victory.
Moore’s title was perhaps the most unlikely for Chestnut Ridge. The fifth seed at 160 pounds, Moore pinned his way through the tournament, including a fall over Claysburg-Kimmel’s Kobe Harr in the finals. Harr led 1-0 going into the third period, but Moore hit a Granby roll into a headlock for a fall just six seconds into the period.
Moore’s twin brother, Luke turned in an impressive performance at 152 pounds, where he finished fourth.
“I’ve been telling people for months that they’re so close to breaking out,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “I thanked them both for making me look like I knowing what I’m talking about.”
Cassidy’s 138-pound final with Freedom’s Kenny Duschek, was easily the Bedford senior’s closest match of the season. After being pushed by Berlin Brothersvalley’s Tyler Coddington in an 8-2 semifinal victory, the George Mason recruit beat Duschek 3-2. Cassidy scored a takedown in the opening period and escaped in the second but was never able to turn Duschek and gave up a very late reversal. That’s a rarity in a season during which Cassidy had scored bonus points in every one of his matches.
Pugh’s bonus points were important for his team, as his pin of Newport’s Dorian Gonzalez helped the Mountaineers claim third place.
“It was pretty big, but I’ve got to send out a little thank you to Chestnut Ridge,” said Pugh, an Appalachian State recruit who described winning his third title as “Just another day in the business.”
The tight team race for third place had Berlin fans cheering on Knisely, knowing that if Rode won Newport would surge back into third place.
“One time – you get one time, Duane,” Pugh said with a laugh.
Eckenrode handed Chestnut Ridge its lone loss of the finals, as he scored three third-period points in a 4-2 victory over Seth Holderbaum at 182.
“I knew that I could come back,” Eckenrode said. “I knew if I chose down I could get out. ... I faked a shot, snapped him down and got behind him.”
Stephens made quick work of Northeast Bradford’s Dawson Brown, pinning the second-seeded wrestler in 34 seconds. It was the second Thomas title for the Columbia recruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.