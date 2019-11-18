Ten area players were listed on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District 6 Class A all-star teams.
Three members of the PIAA championship squad from Northern Cambria, senior outside hitter Autumn Donatelli, junior setter Camryn Dumm and junior outside hitter Maggie Hogan, earned a spot on the first team. Bishop Carroll senior setter Sara Muriceak and senior middle hitter Mara Yahner were also selected to the first team.
Bishop McCort junior setter/opposite Ally Diamond and Northern Cambria senior libero Rayna Buza and senior middle hitter Jenna Lutch were named to the second team.
Bishop Carroll junior middle hitter Ellie Long and Northern Cambria junior middle hitter Emma Kollar were recognized on the honorable mention list.
