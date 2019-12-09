A total of 14 area players were named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team over the weekend.
Ten athletes were selected to the Class A team. Five players helped Northern Cambria win back-to-back PIAA titles in seniors Rayna Buza (libero), Autumn Donatelli(outside hitter) and Jenna Lutch (middle hitter), and juniors Camryn Dumm (setter) and Maggie Hogan (outside hitter). It was Hogan’s third selection while Dumm and Buza were named for the second time.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Kiera Booth (senior middle hitter) and Grace Dorcon (junior outside hitter), Bishop Carroll Catholic seniors Sara Muriceak (setter with over 1,000 career assists) and Mara Yahner (middle hitter with more than 1,000 career kills) and Conemaugh Township senior outside hitter Jennifer Durica (733 career kills, 758 digs and 201 aces) earned spots on the prestigious team. Booth, a Villanova signee who finished with 2,226 career kills, 614 digs, 290 aces and .387 hitting percentage, was a third-year selection and Dorcon (565 career kills, 560 digs and 224 aces) was listed for the second time.
A quartet of local players littered the Class AA team. Cambria Heights senior middle blocker Emily Henry (634 career kills and 182 blocks), Central Cambria seniors Cass Bezek (libero) and Liz Bopp (middle blocker) and North Star junior middle hitter Sydnee Ashbrook were selected. Bezek totaled 1,174 career digs, including 572 in 2019, and Bopp compiled 901 career kills and 439 blocks to garner a second selection on the all-state team. Ashbrook (817 career kills) is a third-time selection.
