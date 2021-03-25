Over the weekend, three local swimmers, Elijah Innis, Cael Long and Herman Zilch IV, qualified for the 2021 YMCA National Swim Festival being held at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, from Wednesday until April 3.
Zilch is a junior at Conemaugh Township. He has won three consecutive District 6 Class 2A 100-yard backstroke and 100 butterfly titles. He will compete in those races and also swim in the 200 back and butterfly races at the national meet.
Innis and Long, both juniors at Westmont Hilltop, qualified over this past weekend for their events. Innis qualified for the 100 butterfly, 50 and 100 freestyle and 100 breast races. Long will compete in the 100 and 200 breast, 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly at the national meet.
All three have been members of the Greater Johnstown YMCA swim team for many years.
