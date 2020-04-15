One of the last comments that Chestnut Ridge thrower Duane Knisely made to reporters last year after his second place finish in the Class AA discus competition at the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University, now has a hollow ring to it.
Knisely, a junior with the Lions last season, finished behind senior champion Brock Grundy of Hickory, who had a throw of 183 feet, 2 inches, at the state competition.
The Lions thrower had a toss of 171-9 on his final toss of that Friday afternoon, 6 feet off his personal best.
Knisely said that he knew Grundy was going to be good.
“I am definitely going to be going for gold next year,” Knisely said at the time.
Now with the coronavirus pandemic closing schools and forcing the PIAA to shutdown spring sports entirely, Knisely, like so many other senior athletes, saw his opportunity to exceed his performance last year, fizzle away.
“I am really disappointed that I don’t get to go back,” Knisely said. “I’ve been trying to keep busy, lifting and throwing. I was really looking forward to go back to Shippensburg. I’m just glad that they made the decision now, so we can stop waiting and hoping, and know that we are not going to have any sports this spring.
“I’m fortunate that I am going to have four more years to throw (at Penn State) and knowing that I have that to look forward to has made this a little less disappointing for me.”
Like Knisely, Penn Cambria’s Lyric Janosik was able to have a podium finish. Her top eight finishes were in a pair of jumps, third in the long jump and tied for eighth in the high jump at the PIAA Track and Field Championships.
Janosik, who went into last year’s meet as the top seed, also thought that she would have more time to climb to the top step, and said in a postmeet interview at the time, that she hoped to return to the championship and be bigger and better this year.
“This has definitely taken its toll,” Janosik said about the sports shutdown. “It is pretty emotional. I competed in indoor track and field which ended in February, and it wasn’t my greatest showing. I told myself that that I was going to have the chance to win the gold in the long jump once the spring season started. I had it all planned out. This just really stinks.”
Janosik said that she too, is fortunate in that she also will get the chance to continue her jumping at the college level, heading to Penn State.
“I told my parents that it makes you realize that you may not have tomorrow, and this gives me a fire within myself to help you to keep going and to not take things for granted,” Janosik said.
Westmont Hilltop senior Nick Fetzer was fourth in the 3200 run and added a seventh place finish in the 1600, his first medals at the PIAA Track and Field Championships last year.
“It was definitely a disappointment not to get a chance to return to Shippensburg,” Fetzer said. “I trained much harder this year with tougher workouts in order to try to improve on my performances last year. It was hard to accept, but I learned a lot from the training and am hoping to take that forward with me when I get to Duquesne next year.”
Fetzer will be a part of the Dukes’ cross country program in the fall, and will participate in both indoor and outdoor track.
“I’m more fortunate than a lot of athletes in that I have four more years to continue running,” Fetzer said. “Some of the things I’ve learned include how much training I should put in, how many miles I should run, but also includes lifting and eating right. The discipline of running, I hope will help me with school and studying.”
The Hilltoppers’ athlete, who advanced to the PIAA cross country championships three of his four seasons including finishing 10th in the fall, mentioned that he felt worst for some of the underclassmen, who would not get the opportunity to perform at Shippensburg this year.
“When I was a junior last year, that’s when I got college coaches’ attention,” Fetzer said. “I feel worse for juniors that were looking to have that breakout season and get on a coach’s radar.”
Fetzer, who said that he has gotten plenty of support from his family and friends over the years, noted that last year at Shippensburg was an eye-opening experience for him, one that he will always remember.
“Honestly, you’re competing on the big stage in front of so many people jammed in the stands,” Fetzer said. “I was running with the top runners during both of my races and I knew that there were a lot of people watching me out on the track. There were really high stakes involved so it was really exciting, and will be something that I will never forget.”
The other two seniors that placed on the podium at Shippensburg last season were:
• North Star’s Emily Coddington ran two relays with the Shade girls in a co-op with the Panthers last year, finishing fourth in the 400 relay and eighth in the 1600 relay.
She also placed seventh in the fall at the PIAA Cross Country Championships and will head to Tusculum to continue her running career.
• Junior Kaleb Hilyer of Bishop Carroll, who was seventh in the Class AA javelin toss.
He had missed most of his junior season with a pulled muscle and things started to come together for him at the end of last year. He was hoping to improve on that this year.
He is hoping to throw in college, but is still undecided about where he will attend school.
