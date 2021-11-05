When Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s duo of Marisa Hooper and Erin Talko showed signs of life and possibly knotting the District 6 Class 2A girls’ doubles tennis finals at a set apiece, Markovich turned up the intensity bar another couple of levels, consuming the Marauders’ fire with her own as she and McCullough captured the championship, 6-1, 6-3, on Thursday at the Herb Faris Tennis Courts at Mansion Park.