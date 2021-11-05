HERSHEY, Pa. – All of the area tennis players competing in Friday’s PIAA championships were eliminated in the first round.
In Class 2A singles, Riverside senior Karissa Ghigiarelli, the 2019 state champion, defeated Westmont Hilltop senior Alyssa Kush 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. Kush is a four-time District 6 champion.
Villa Maria Academy sophomore Anna Poranski topped Bedford senior Josie Shuke 6-3, 7-5.
Riverside’s Madeline Defaber-Schumacher and Bella Aniska upended Central Cambria seniors Corinne Markovich and Andie McCullough 6-2, 6-0 in the first round of the Class 2A doubles tournament. Markovich is a two-time District 6 doubles champion.
Villa Maria Academy’s Anne Marie Prichard and Abby Consiglio topped Somerset’s Kylie Walker and Mia Rosman 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.
