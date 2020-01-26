Five local teams have qualified for the District 6 Class AA Dual Meet tournament.
Forest Hills leads the way as the No. 3 seed in the tournament, which begins on Tuesday. The Rangers will host a meet between No. 6 Philipsburg-Osceola and No. 11 Ligonier Valley at 6 p.m. The winner will then take on Jake Strayer’s Forest Hills squad, which is 9-1 this season.
Westmont Hilltop (8-2) narrowly missed out on qualifying to host a meet, and that will result in the longest drive for any local wrestlers.
The two-time defending champion Hilltoppers will travel to Bald Eagle Area, where they will take on No. 12 Tyrone. If coach Matt Beaujon’s fifth-seeded team wins there, it will face the No. 4 Eagles immediately afterward.
No. 7 Richland’s reward for a 9-4 regular season is a date in Huntingdon opposite No. 10 Central for a 5:30 p.m. dual. If they defeat the Scarlet Dragons, coach Mike Naglic’s Rams will be matched up with the second-seeded Bearcats.
Penn Cambria locked down the No. 8 seed after a 6-4 regular season. Coach Todd Niebauer’s squad will make the relatively short trip to Glendale, where the Panthers will face No. 9 Mount Union at 6 p.m., with the winner taking on the top-seeded Vikings.
