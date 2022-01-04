The PIAA announced its classifications based on enrollment for high school sports during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years on Tuesday.
Nine area football teams will play in a classification one level lower than the most recent cycle that concludes with the 2021-22 school year, according to the PIAA.
In District 5, Bedford will drop from Class 3A to 2A next season. In District 6, both Penn Cambria and Westmont Hilltop will move from Class 3A to 2A.
Six other football programs will play in Class 1A next season after competing in Class 2A this past season. Those are Bishop McCort Catholic, Cambria Heights and Northern Cambria in District 6, and Conemaugh Township, North Star and Windber in District 5.
The PIAA Class 1A state champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic football team will move up to Class 2A based on the PIAA competition formula process.
Six area boys basketball teams will drop in classification during the upcoming cycle, according to the PIAA list.
District 5 Bedford and District 6 Penn Cambria each will move from Class 4A to 3A in 2022-23.
District 6 Cambria Heights will move from 3A to 2A.
In District 6, both Bishop McCort Catholic and Portage Area will move from 2A to 1A in boys basketball. District 5 Meyersdale will drop from 2A to 1A.
Three area girls basketball teams will drop to a lower classification, based on the PIAA list.
In District 6, Central Cambria will move from 4A to 3A next season, and in District 7, Ligonier Valley also will drop a class to 3A.
In District 5, Conemaugh Township will move from 2A to 1A.
In District 6 girls, Portage Area will move up from 1A to 2A.
For PIAA classifications in all sports, visit www.piaa.org.
