Four swimmers from the Greater Johnstown YMCA finished in first place in the 200-yard medley relay at the 2022 Pennsylvania YMCA West District Championship.
Blacklick Valley sophomore Noah Marsinko, Conemaugh Township senior Herman Zilch IV (Canisius College recruit) and Westmont Hilltop seniors Elijah Innis (Edinboro) and Cael Long (Virginia Wesleyan) helped the relay team win gold.
They also finished in second place in the 200 medley and 400 free relays at the state meet.
The four swimmers are currently competing at the 2022 YMCA Short Course National Championships. Only 1,000 swimmers made it to the YMCA national meet.
