STATE COLLEGE – Two area relay teams and two individuals won gold medals during the first day of the District 6 Class AA Championships at Penn State’s Natatorium on Friday. Winners advance to the PIAA Championships, held at Bucknell’s Sojka Pavilion starting on March 12.
Westmont Hilltop’s Landon Miller, Elijah Innis, Cael Long and Nathaniel O’Stafy combined to clock a 1.47.37 in the 200-yard medley relay to claim gold.
Conemaugh Township sophomore Herman Zilch IV hit the wall in 52.05 seconds to win the 100 butterfly race. Somerset’s Hannah Kane, Morgan McGuire, Kaylee Richard and Carly Richard set a school record with a time of 1:43.49 in the 200 freestyle relay.
Westmont Hilltop junior Lauren Mock took the 200 freestyle race in 1:57.9.
Boys claiming silver medals included Richland’s Joseph Eckroth (200 free, 1:56.86), Westmont Hilltop’s Cael Long (200 IM, 2:02.88) and Central Cambria’s 200 free relay team consisting of Sam Swope, Cameron Lasinsky, Ian McMullen and Seth Farabaugh (1:36.25). Earning bronze medals were Farabaugh (50 free, 23.71), Ligonier Valley’s M.J. Knupp (200 IM, 2:11.33), Somerset’s James Bastian (200 free, 1:58.13) and Westmont Hilltop’s O’Stafy, Miller, Innis and Long (200 free relay, 1:37.93).
Girls taking home silver medals were Somerset’s Carly Richard (50 free, 25.4), Westmont Hilltop’s 200 medley team of Ariel Pribozie, Angelina Pribozie, Mock and Jasmine Innis (1:58.04) and the Hilltoppers’ 200 free relay squad consisting of Innis, Alyssa Kush, Ariel Pribozie and Mock (1:44.08).
Cambria Heights’ Maddi Dzurko (100 butterfly, 1:03.69) and Central Cambria’s Jensen Westrick (200 free, 2:00.41) earned bronze medals.
