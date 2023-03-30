Area swimmers were honored on the Central Western Alleghenies Aqua Conference first and second teams recently.
On the first team were Altoona's Trevor Wilson and Emma Fraundorder, Central Cambria's Hunter McMullen and Jensen Westrick, Hollidaysburg's Maxwell Baronner and Kara Neeley, Huntingdon's Aiden Kelsey and Jordan Houck, Marion Center's Alek Vaglia and Nicole Scott, Northern Cambria's Tim Bassett and Morgan Hassen, Richland's Aiden Culp and Mariah Timcik, Somerset's Zachary Gibbs and Carly Richard, Tyrone's Spencer Dunklebarger and Evalyna Aiken and Westmont Hilltop's Landon Miller and Sasha Innis.
Altoona's Patryck Webster and Gwyneth Fox, Central Cambria's Aiden Wandel and Laila Ashurst, Hollidaysburg's Christopher Shilaos and Kelsey Lenhart, Huntingdon's Isaac Cummings and Norah McClain, Marion Center's Paul Smith and Ella Wells, Richland's Spencer Kovalsky and Journey Zvara, Somerset's Emert Rugg and Hope Miller, Tyrone's Lucas Bosnell and Kiersten Friday and Westmont Hilltop's Maine Zitnay and London Baloglou were named to the second team.
