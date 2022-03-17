A host of area athletes are geared up for this weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
This year marks the return of the previous format used until 2021 with preliminary races and final contests on the slate. The COVID-19 pandemic slimmed last year’s event to just timed finals.
The competition begins at 7:50 a.m. Friday with boys preliminary races scheduled. The girls portion of the two-day event will start at 10:25 a.m.
Bedford sophomore Leah Shackley aims to provide another splash this season at the state championships.
“It’s really exciting to be returning to the state meet, and to swim in a prelim-finals format,” said Shackley, who earned a silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke as a freshman and a sixth-place in the 100 freestyle. “Last year, because of COVID-19, we swam in a timed finals format, which gives you only one chance to swim your best time. With the incredible competition at this meet, a finals opportunity works really well for me.”
Shackley has a seeded time of 54.35 seconds in the 100 back, the second fastest out of 32 swimmers when she broke the District 6 record on March 5. She produced a time of 57.42 in the 100 butterfly.
“As far as the nerves, I’m always nervous before I swim,” Shackley said.
“My coach, Tom Grassadonia, always reminds me that ‘Pressure is a privilege’ and that provides me with the perspective to understand that not everyone has this opportunity. Making it to the state meet is certainly great.
“After placing second in the back last year, my goal is to win the back.”
Central Cambria is sending its largest crop of swimmers to Bucknell. Seniors Ben Grata, Adam McGlynn and Jack Soyka and juniors Hunter McMullen, Cody Roberts and Aiden Wandel have earned spots in Lewisburg.
“The benefit has been at practice,” Central Cambria coach Amy Haycisak said. “They continue to push each other to excel individually and ultimately as a team. This is an extremely talented group of boys and a very tight-knit group. It will be very exciting to see them compete at the next level.”
McMullen, Roberts, Soyka and McGlynn combined to win the 200 medley relay at the District 6 meet. Soyka, Roberts, Grata and Wandel prevailed in the 200 free relay, and Soyka, McMullen, Wandel and McGlynn are members of the 400 free relay squad.
Soyka is also competing in a school-record four races at the state level, including the 100 butterfly.
“Jack started swimming as a freshman,” Haycisak said. “He set goals for himself each year that he wanted to achieve and had the right mindset to get the job done. His drive and determination to better himself over the years directly has impacted his success. The fact that Jack will be representing Central Cambria in four events on the state level, and making school history, is a reflection of his desire to excel and is an outstanding accomplishment for him.”
Central Cambria junior Jensen Westrick will compete in the 100 butterfly and 200 free races on Friday. In 2021, she finished in 15th place in the 100 butterfly at the state meet.
“Jensen is the only swimmer that has been at states before,” Haycisak said. “She is thrilled for another opportunity to compete at the state level. She continues to stay focused and dedicated to her training. She is always striving to better herself.”
Westmont Hilltop freshman Sasha Innis won District 6 titles in the 50 free (25.2) and 100 free (54.58). She qualified for her first trip to Bucknell.
Somerset’s 200 free relay team consisting of Hannah Kane, Hope Miller, Alyssa Richard and Carly Richard will race at Bucknell.
Westmont Hilltop’s boys 200 medley relay team will race in Lewisburg. Senior Cael Long, a Virginia Wesleyan recruit, will also compete in the 100 breast, an event he won three District 6 titles in, and 200 individual medley. He holds school records in the 100 back, 100 breast and 200 IM. Senior Elijah Innis will race in the 100 butterfly, an event he holds the school’s record, and 100 free.
Conemaugh Township senior Herman Zilch IV will race in the 100 back and 100 butterfly. He won four District 6 titles in the 100 back. Blacklick Valley sophomore Noah Marsinko is slated to compete in the 200 and 500 free races. Marsinko was a repeat District 6 winner in the 500 free.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.