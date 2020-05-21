The Central Western Allegheny Aqua Conference (CWAAC) released a list of the fastest times in each event throughout the 2019-20 season. Swimmers will be honored with plaques.
Westmont Hilltop’s Cael Long was the lone area male to record any of the fastest times. As a sophomore, Long recorded conference-best times of 1:02.96 in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2:02.88 in the 200 individual medley. His time in the 100 breaststroke broke a 20-year school record. Long is the first Hilltopper to set a new school mark in 11 years.
Hollidaysburg’s Conor McKeirnan produced five individual season-best times in the 100 back (56.08), 100 fly (52.01), 100 back (56.08), 200 freestyle (1:48.96) and 500 free (5:02.85). He also swam a leg on the 200 free (1:30.17), 200 medley (1:45.19) and 400 free (3:19.98) relays.
On the girls side, Westmont Hilltop junior Lauren Mock achieved the quickest times in the 200 free (1:57.9) and 500 free (5:21.34). Penn Cambria senior Maddi Dzurko, who swims with the Cambria Heights team as part of a co-op, blazed a 1:03.69 in the 100 fly. Central Cambria freshman Jensen Westrick recorded a 55.06 in the 100 free to set a school record. Somerset sophomore Haley Basala (1:12.23, 100 breast) and freshman Carly Richard (25.4, 50 free) earned top conference times.
Somerset’s Hannah Kane, Morgan McGuire, Kaylee Richard and Carly Richard combined to record top times in the 200 free (1:43.49, school record) and 400 free (3:50.4) relays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.