Many swimmers across the area hold No. 1 seeds heading into Saturday’s District 6 Class 2A Championships. The meet will start at 12:30 p.m. at Hollidaysburg Area High School. At State College Area High School, the Class 3A meet took place Friday.
The Central Cambria boys and Somerset girls are the defending team champions. Somerset won two straight and added another title in 2017. Both teams clinched Central Western Allegheny Aqua Conference championships last week.
Westmont Hilltop’s 200-yard medley relay team consisting of sophomore Landon Miller, junior Cael Long, junior Elijah Innis and senior Nathaniel O’Stafy are the defending champions and hold the top spot with a time of 1:49.74.
Westmont’s Aidan Costic, Innis, Miller and O’Stafy have the top mark in the 400 free relay at 3:41.58. Central Cambria is just behind with the second seed in both relays.
Long, last year’s district champion in the breaststroke, is the top seed in the 100 breast (1:05.84) and 200 individual medley (2:05.74, more than 17 seconds ahead of the second seed).
Conemaugh Township junior Herman Vilch IV paces the field in the 100 back (58.34) and 100 butterfly (55.19). He has won district titles in each event in 2019 and 2020.
Blacklick Valley freshman Noah Marsinko holds the top marks in the 200 free (1:54.57) and 500 free (5:13.03).
A pair of female swimmers lead their respective fields in two races. Central Cambria sophomore Jensen Westrick has the best times in the 100 butterfly (1:01.36) and 200 free (2:01.79).
Bedford freshman Leah Shackley is the top seed in the 100 back (57.41) and 100 free (54).
Westmont Hilltop senior Lauren Mock, a Messiah recruit, is the defending 200 free champion. She is the No. 2 seed in the 500 free.
Somerset’s Hannah Kane, Morgan McGuire, Kaylee Richard and Carly Richard are the defending 200 and 400 free relay champs.
Somerset’s quartet is ranked second in each event. Westmont is No. 2 in the 200 medley relay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.