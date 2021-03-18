For some area swimmers, not getting a chance to perform on the state’s biggest stage last year left a pit in their stomach heading into the 2021 season.
An opportunity to showcase their talents against the commonwealth’s finest ended in a abrupt halt on March 12, 2020, when the PIAA Swimming Championships were ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Class 2A swimmers were set for their races at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium, but were told to go home.
Fast forward over a year, the cancellation ended up working as a motivating factor for swimmers to advance to this year’s PIAA championships at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
Six individual swimmers and three relay teams from the area won gold at the PIAA Class 2A meet and advanced to the state competition. The Class 2A event begins 10:45 a.m. Friday with the girls’ races, followed by the boys events at 5:30 p.m. PCN will broadcast the live event.
“Ever since we got told to go home last year, I was really looking forward to coming back to states and getting another opportunity/chance,” Conemaugh Township junior Herman Zilch IV said. “It was a big factor in the mornings and at night. Something to drive me to push myself through the tiredness.”
On March 6, Zilch repeated as District 6 champ in the 100-yard butterfly (52.73) and 100 backstroke (55.14) for the third consecutive year. Zilch finished sixth in the 100 butterfly last year at Bucknell.
Advancing back to the state stage has been a goal for those who were left without a chance to compete last season.
“I looked extremely forward to it because I just have been focusing so much on getting stronger and stronger that I’ve been getting super excited for this,” Westmont Hilltop junior Cael Long said. “This is one of the few weeks that I get to do this this season. We didn’t have as many meets as we could have this season.”
For rookies making their first appearance at the state meet, such as Central Cambria sophomore Jensen Westrick, the excitement is overflowing.
“I’m very excited, very honored,” said Westrick, who won a district title in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.68 and holds school records in the 100 free, 200 free and 200 individual medley. “I’m glad I get another chance to race in the 100 fly.”
At the district meet, Long took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.75) and 200 individual medley (2:04.51). He also helped the 200 medley relay team that also included Landon Miller, Elijah Innis and Nathaniel O’Stafy win in 1:46.62 and the 400 free relay team that also included O’Stafy, Mark Rutledge and Innis prevail in 3:34.4.
“I want to break a minute in my 100 breaststroke and break two minutes in my 200 IM,” Long said. “I’ve been working on my relay starts along with my technique as well.”
Blacklick Valley freshman Noah Marsinko hit the wall in 5:01.07 to win the 500 free race at the district meet.
Zilch has pinpointed a couple of areas he focused on to trim valuable seconds off his times.
“I’ve been working on my turns a lot because I’m kind of slow off the walls a little bit,” Zilch said. “My starts, too, because they need some work. I’m hoping to get my fastest fast, which my fastest time is a 52.05 (100 butterfly). I’m hoping to get a little bit faster than that and hopefully place higher than I did last year.”
Junior Hannah Kane, senior Morgan McGuire, senior Kaylee Richard and sophomore Carly Richard repeated as district champions on Somerset’s 400 free relay with a time of 3:55.64. Bedford freshman Leah Shackley picked up two district titles in the 100 back (57.51) and 100 free (54.14). Westmont Hilltop senior Lauren Mock, a Messiah recruit, successfully defended her title in the 200 free, clocking in at 1:59.2.
After just missing to qualify last season for the state meet, Westrick is primed to make the most of her opportunity on Friday.
“Last year, I was really close to making it. It was a little disappointing, so I definitely used that for the rest of the year (for motivation),” Westrick said. “I’ve been just trying to stay pretty positive and get in a good mindset. I’ve definitely been trying to clean up my starts and my turns. I definitely do want to drop some time because I am going into the state meet seeded without my best time. I didn’t get my best time at districts.”
