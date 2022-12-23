The Heritage Conference revealed is all-league selections in cross country, football, golf, marching band and girls volleyball on Friday.
Boys cross country picks were Cambria Heights' Brock Eckenrode; Homer-Center's Nicholas Todd; Marion Center's Tim Barrett, Seth Boring, J.J. Ferraro, Dillon Green, Rayden Long, Cameron Pack, Evan Risinger and Adam Ryer; Penns Manor's Johnathan Chilenski; Portage's Gabe Corte; Purchase Line's Wyatt Sheredy; River Valley's Desmond Reilly; United's Matthew Beaver and Colton Henning; and West Shamokin's James Lucullo.
Cambria Heights' Zoe Adams; Marion Center's Kenadee Elkin, Mikayla Gatskie, Brynnley Haggerty, Claire Hood, Maggie Hood, Lydia Miller, Reagan Ryen and Brooke Slade; Penns Manor's Savanna Orner; Portage's Alex Chobany; Purchase Line's Mikeayla Ryen; River Valley's Mia Duncan and Alexandria Kepple; United's Sara Gornick and Sarah Marshall; and West Shamokin's Jasmine Lucullo and Riley Schreckengost were selected in girls cross country.
Football selections were Cambria Heights' Ty Stockley and Tanner Trybus; Homer-Center's Isaiah Bence and Vinny Tagliati; Marion Center's Parker Black and Dakota Bracken; Northern Cambria's Ty Dumm, Ben Janosko, Peyton Myers and Colton Paronish; Penns Manor's Max Hill, Nathan Raffaele and Carter Smith; Portage's Braedan Oravecz and Luke Scarton; Purchase Line's Thomas Batten and Andrew Beer; River Valley's Bradley Miller and Luke Woodring; United's Chris Clark and Clinton Safko; and West Shamokin's Lou Swartz and Dylan Wolfe.
Cambria Heights' Ian Nagel; Conemaugh Township's Jack Ankeny, Alex Boring and Sam Sharbaugh; Conemaugh Valley's Hayden Lucas; Homer-Center's Caden Vitalie; Northern Cambria's Brady Houser; Portage's Jonah Irvin and Bailey Patalune; River Valley's Jacob Pynos; and West Shamokin's Sean McCullough and Alex Talmadge were selected in golf.
Cambria Heights' Sammy Fogle and Ethan King, Conemaugh Township's Addy Dull and Emma Mitchell, Conemaugh Valley's Lillian Brown and Jaedyn Hoffman, Homer-Center's Eden Gutierrez and Chevelle Kenney, Marion Center's Alexander Johnson and Allison Yeomans, Northern Cambria's Samantha Frantz and Martina Miller, Penns Manor's Kathleen Dixon and Bailey Horn, Portage's Trenton Gentile and Madison Gribbin, Purchase Line's Cherish Kauffman and Devin Tomlinson, River Valley's Alexander Cribbs and Cassidy Jakosh, United's Jared Donelson and Jeannie Yokitis and West Shamokin's Jace Parks and Ava Smathers were marching band picks.
Volleyball honorees were Cambria Heights' Mackenzie Mulraney, Homer-Center's Anna Cutshall and Meegan Williams, Marion Center's Maggie Shadle, Northern Cambria's Lauren McCombie, Penns Manor's Anna Scatena, Portage's Keira Sossong, Purchase Line's Abigail Goncher, River Valley's Sara McConnell, United's Abigail McConville and West Shamokin's Maddie McConnell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.