LORETTO – St. Francis University may be a relative newcomer to competitive collegiate esports, yet the college is staking its claim with successes in both the gaming arena and in the field of academics.
On Monday, The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) announced its Esports All-Academic Honors for the spring 2020 semester. SFU had 23 players recognized for their academic achievements in the classroom, carrying a 3.2 or higher GPA.
Out of the more than 60 member colleges in the league, SFU brought in the third highest in total athletes making the grade.
“The 23 members of our program count for 10% of all honorees this semester. We are also proud to share that our players achieved a 3.26 average GPA for our first year of competitions!” said St. Francis eSports coach Luke Trotz.
Students recognized include: Jason Brown (Gallitzin), Jacob Grosik (Jerome), Joseph Mazurkiewicz (Somerset), Anthony McFeaters (Johnstown), Michael Miller (Cresson), Tyler Napora (Johnstown), Jared Ohler (Johnstown), Zachary Patterson (Bedford), Huynh Pham (Ebensburg) and Tyler Tomechak (Johnstown).
