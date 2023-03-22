Softball
Forest Hills 2, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Sidman, Avery Smiach struck out 14 batters in a two-hit shutout to lead the Rangers over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Forest Hills’ Payton Pcola provided two hits, including a double. Mylee Gdula tripled and drove in a run. Morgan Gdula scored twice.
Conemaugh Valley’s Maddie Beiter struck out nine batters over six relief innings. Delanie Davison and Julia Stiffler each singled for the Blue Jays.
Northern Cambria 13, United 3 (5): In Northern Cambria, Sara Abel went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBIs and two runs to propel the Colts over the Lions.
Northern Cambria’s Kenzie Formeck added two stolen bases and two hits, including a double, and two runs. Alivia Yahner chipped in three stolen bases, two knocks, two RBIs and two runs.
Laci Lanzendorfer (five strikeouts in 42/3 innings) and Morgan Hassen scored twice.
The Colts led 11-0 after the second inning.
United’s Jaelyn Lichtenfels and Abby McConville (home run and two RBIs) each provided two hits.
Baseball
Central Cambria 14, Blacklick Valley 4 (5): In Ebensburg, Brady Sheehan scored three runs and went 2-for-4, while Joe Iacono pitched four innings to earn the victory as the Red Devils topped the Vikings.
Central Cambria’s Breyson Blasko and Blake Caposky each drove in three runs. Treyton Jacobs plated two runners. Iacono scored three runs and provided three RBIs.
United 13, Purchase Line 2 (5): In Armagh, Brad Felix contributed three RBIs and two hits as the Lions scorched the Red Dragons.
United’s Caden McCully added two knocks. Zach McCachren and Dmitri Worthington each drove in two runs. Hurler Zach Travis struck our four batters over three frames.
