Soccer
High School Girls
Windber 10, North Star 0: In Boswell, Riley Brubaker buried four goals and Anna Steinbeck added a hat trick to lead the 3-0 Ramblers over the Cougars.
Mariah Andrews provided four assists, and Lexi James (shutout), Paige Strushensky and Shannon Tokarsky each added a goal.
Tuesday
Somerset 6, Bishop Carroll Catholic 3: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh netted a hat trick and Maurah Shortt added a pair of goals to lead the Golden Eagles over the Huskies.
Mariya Petrosky scored for Somerset, which received three assists from Josie Steele.
Lilly Cypher, Angel Kutsick and Maddie Lieb each scored for Bishop Carroll.
High School Boys
Northern Bedford County 2, Windber 1 (2OT): In Windber, Alex Kochara buried a goal in double overtime to lift the Black Panthers over the Ramblers.
Northern Bedford’s Evan Coffey tied the game at 1-all in the second half.
Derek Prince scored Windber’s goal in the first half.
Tuesday
Bedford 10, Forest Hills 0: In Bedford, Cole Taylor produced a hat trick and Chase Bussard added a pair of goals to lead the Bisons over the Rangers.
Cameron Beck, Ryan Kovach, Owen Schrum, Garett Wertz and Caleb Wigfield also scored for 2-1 Bedford.
Layne Richardson and Kyler Weyant combined on the shutout.
Penn Cambria 8, Greater Johnstown 1: Andrew Dillon netted four goals and Sam Podrasky added a pair to lead the Panthers over the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Conlan Ball and Kurtis Eger also scored for 1-1 Penn Cambria.
Jeremy Dietz found the back of the net for 0-2 Greater Johnstown.
College Women
Mercyhurst 2, Pitt-Johnstown 0: Mountain Cats goalkeeper Sachi Negri faced 21 shots and made nine saves, but the Lakers posted a goal in each half to upend the Mountain Cats (0-2-2) in a PSAC West matchup at Richland High School.
Emily Mijares tallied an unassisted goal in the 32nd minute to open the scoring for the Lakers (3-1). In the 57th minute, Fern Lazenby scored after finding the upper right corner of the net on an assist from Madison Hoover to beat Negri.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Carissa Krall supplied 13 kills and five blocks as the Hilltoppers edged the host Crimson Crushers 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12.
Westmont Hilltop’s Sidney Pastorek dished out 24 assists. Leah Petrore (18 digs), Jordan Yoder (14 digs) and Maddie Hoover (12 digs) led the defense.
Bishop McCort’s Gianna Gallucci dished out 36 assists, and Bria Bair added 11 kills.
Somerset 3, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Somerset, Shawna Walker netted 12 digs, 11 kills and three blocks as the Golden Eagles soared over the Lions 23-25, 25-7, 25-10, 25-15.
Somerset’s Gracie Bowers chipped in 43 service points, 24 assists and six aces.
Shandi Walker added six blocks.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, McKenna Broderick provided nine service points as the Mountaineers swept the Huskies 25-11, 25-9, 25-22.
Lynndee Ickes added eight service points, and teammate Jennifer Countryman posted seven for the 3-0 Mountaineers.
Mary Golden led Bishop Carroll (0-1) with 13 assists and eight service points. Alli Heinrich added three aces, and Madison Ostinowsky chipped in eight digs.
Forest Hills 3, Bedford 0: In Sidman, Julia Chunta provided 29 assists, 16 service points and three aces, and Mya Colosimo added 18 kills to lead the Rangers to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-22 sweep over the Bisons.
Forest Hills’ Lia Konchan and Sophia Jacobs led the defense with 27 and 13 digs, respectively. Jacobs added 12 service points. Eva Myers and Addi Schirato each added three blocks.
Bailey Stahlman led Bedford with 13 kills and five blocks. Livie Nouse added 15 digs, and Laney Lafferty netted 20 assists and nine service points.
Richland 3, Greater Johnstown 1: Laikyn Roman compiled 23 assists, 14 digs and five aces, while Sasha Garnett supplied 14 kills to propel the host Rams over the Trojans 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19.
Richland’s Lanie Marshall added 13 kills, and Addy Matejovich dished out 14 assists.
Homer-Center 3, Portage 0: In Homer City, the Wildcats swept the Mustangs 25-23, 25-14, 25-17.
Keira Sossong topped Portage with 16 digs and 11 service points, and Trissa Smith added 14 digs and 13 service points.
