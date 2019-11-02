When the running gets underway on Saturday at the Parkview Course for the PIAA Cross Country Championships, the area will be well represented with 34 girls and 18 boys in the mix, including a number of athletes who have earned statewide notice among their peers.
The Central Cambria girls are the returning state champions in Class AA and Portage sophomore Lauren Shaffer finished second last year at the championships in the Class A race.
The Westmont Hilltop girls held off defending PIAA Class A team champion Marion Center by a point at the District 6 championships last week so both squads are also in the limelight at the PIAA Championships.
Among the boys, Bedford junior Van May gave defending PIAA champion Garrett Baublitz of Juniata a run for his money at the district championships, and is hoping that he can do the same on Saturday in Hershey. Westmont Hilltop senior Nick Fetzer is also considered a runner to be reckoned with.
One obstacle facing the runners on Saturday is that due to the weather experienced in the Hershey area on Thursday night, the course was closed Friday for inspection and maintenance. The course for Saturday’s races was expected to be modified in a similar manner to the path for the 2018 championships.
In the Class AA girls race, according to many of the running experts, the Red Devils are not considered the top team to beat. Central Cambria is expected to get a major challenge from District 3 champion Northern and District 7 winner South Fayette.
But while the Red Devils may not be the experts’ team to beat, they are regarded across the state as the team that brings its best to the big meets and District 6 champion Stella Kuntz, who finished ninth at states last year as a freshman, should be a factor once again in the individual state competition.
The other Red Devils team members are juniors Anna Dill and Jenna Smith, sophomores Abby Walwro, Faith Wilson and Marlow Soyka along with freshmen Abby George and Annaliese Niebauer.
“These meets aren’t the toughest days that these runners are going to have,” Central Cambria coach Randy Wilson said about his runners after the District 6 championships. “Their practices are the hardest days they have and they suck it up like sponges. They don’t love it at the time, but when they are done, they are so motivated.”
While Northern’s Marlee Starliper is predicted to win the Class AA individual title, Kuntz is regarded as a solid contender.
The Mustangs’ Shaffer is expected to be in a crowded field of contenders in the Class A individual race. The first race of the day, set to go at 9:30 a.m., is predicted to be the most wide-open race of the day with no fewer than 10 girls in the hunt for the title. Isabell Sagar of Loyalsock Township ran away with the victory last year by a large margin, but the field this season doesn’t have what would be considered a clear-cut favorite.
Shaffer was a surprise second-place finisher last season, and now in her sophomore year she’s moved out from under the radar and will be a state title contender, winning a number of big races during the regular season and running a personal record 19:11 for the District 6 title.
She runs well on hills and may have what it takes with more experience under her belt.
“I have just been trying to get out in front and run my pace and not worry about anyone else,” Shaffer said after the District 6 meet.
North Star’s Emily Coddington, along with Westmont Hilltop juniors Bridget Barbato and Ellie Dorian, could also be in the mix.
While Marion Center will be looking to repeat as state champs, the Hilltoppers are one of the squads standing in the way. In addition to Barbato and Dorian, the other team members are senior Grace Dryer, junior Grace Brawley, sophomores Avari Admire, Julia Dill and Lila Lehman and freshman Kada Cook.
In the Class AA boys race in District 6, May ran 15:58 to take second, a statement race that makes him a contender for states.
“I have to get out faster and make a good finish,” said May, who hopes to have a top five performance.
Westmont Hilltop’s Nick Fetzer was third in the District 6 race and had two under-16-minute runs this season. The 4:21 miler finished 25th at last year’s race.
“I can just go out and run my race and do my best,” said Fetzer, who is headed to Duquesne next year.
