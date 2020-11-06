It will be an entirely different atmosphere at this year’s PIAA Cross Country Championships on the course at Parkview on Saturday.
Fifty-seven boys and girls in Class A and AA will represent the area, including 25 boys and 32 girls, joining hundreds from across the state who will be running for medals in Hershey.
“Each classification is being broken down into four sections, with two team sections and two individual sections,” Red Devils coach Randy Wilson said. “That being said, I’m just excited that we got to race this year and are having a state championship.”
Wilson said that teams were unable to go and walk the course on Friday as they have been able to do in previous years.
“It’s almost like a time trial,” Wilson said. “You could end up winning your race and not necessarily win the entire event. It is the one sport that you actually do not have face-to-face meetings and are outside. It changes the entire essence of the event.”
Senior Toby Cree, of Central Cambria, 12th overall last year, was the District 6 Class AA boys winner this year.
In the team competition, the Red Devils were fifth last year and at the recent District 6 Championships, scoring a perfect 15 points, rolling to the district win with a gap of just 32 seconds.
The other Red Devils team members include seniors Tyler Gibson, Adam Lechleitner, Ethan Shuagis and Evan Thomas along with junior Eli Wandel and sophomores Aiden Lechleitner and Devon Morgan.
“The boys are in the first section of their classification and will be in with their main rivals,” Wilson said. “We had four seniors in the top five at districts,
and I think they have this team laser-focused. I have no doubt they will battle all the way to the line.”
District 4’s Lewisburg and District 3’s Kennard-Dale are among the Class AA boys team contenders. The defending individual champion in Class AA is senior Dylan Throop, of General McLane.
Northern’s Marlee Starliper, the three-year reigning champ, has graduated and the field for individual champion in Class AA girls is also wide open. Westmont Hilltop senior Ellie Dorian, the District 6 Class AA girls champ, is considered in the running.
The top two girls Class AA teams from last season, South Fayette and Northern, have both moved into Class AAA, putting District 4 champ Warrior Run at the top of the potential leaderboard.
According to many of the running experts, Central Cambria is always a team to watch out for at Hershey and this year is no different.
The Red Devils, fourth last year, didn’t lose anyone from that team, and may be the ones with the best shot to give Warrior Run for the title.
Behind a solid top two in junior Stella Kuntz and sophomore Annaliese Niebauer, Central Cambria made it out of a challenging District 6, beating a strong Westmont Hilltop team by seven points for the lone state-qualifying spot.
Senior Olivia Ratchford, juniors Marlo Soyka, Abby Walwro and Faith Wilson, along with sophomore Abigail George and freshman Lilianna Janoska, are the other Central Cambria team members.
Holy Redeemer, North Catholic and Berks Catholic are some of the other teams in the running for the girls Class AA team championship.
“The girls race in the first section, which has the majority of the teams in the hunt for a title,” Wilson said. “I think the girls are ready for a great race. They’ve done well in the underdog role the last two races, and I can see it continuing.”
Among the individual racers, junior Lauren Shaffer, of Portage, is considered one of the favorites in the Class A girls race and will be looking for redemption.
“I am definitely glad to be back here,” Shaffer said from Hershey. “But it is very different. We drove past the course, and there were usually people walking it and all kinds of tents. Now, it’s like a ghost town.”
The Mustangs’ runner was second in the state as a freshman in 2018. Last year, she led through about the midway point before fading to 50th.
“My freshman year, I did not know what I was capable of doing,” Shaffer said. “Now I know what I have to do. I’m focused on nutrition and on running my race, making sure that I am running my splits. Last year I went out way too fast.
“I am mentally tougher. Everyone is nervous. You just have to know what you are capable of.”
Shaffer won her second straight District 6 title this past week, and also won earlier in the year in Altoona.
The Mustangs runner is expected to have plenty of competition, but last year’s champion, Haley Hamilton, of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, has graduated.
Penns Valley’s Colton Sands is the defending individual champ and Winchester Thurston is the team champion in Class A boys.
“I think it will be an eerie type of race,” Wilson said. “We just have to try to make it normal.”
