Area runners will look to end their seasons on a high note at Saturday’s PIAA cross country championships in Hershey.
The first of six races begins at 11 a.m. at the Parkview Course with the Class 1A girls. The other two girls races follow, then the Class 1A boys kick off the male portion of the event at 1:15 p.m.
At the Class 1A boys level, Central Cambria seniors Aiden Lechleitner and Cody Roberts, juniors Evan George and Ian Ray and sophomores Tanner Archangelo, Henry Bradley, Dom Kuntz and Jake Wilson helped the Red Devils win their ninth straight District 6 crown this past Saturday in Reedsville. Lechleitner is a two-time District 6 runner-up, and he finished 17th in Hershey in 2021.
Chestnut Ridge seniors Calan Bollman and Josiah Carnwath, juniors Lando Krouse, Luke Mock, Levi Moyer and Kevin Myers and freshmen Kaleb Iverson and Dhruv Patel helped the Lions win District 5-8 Class 1A gold. Bollman is a two-time subregional champion who finished in fourth place in Hershey in 2021.
“I’m hoping to go in the top five,” Bollman said. “I’m just going to go out and let it fly, hopefully end up with a good place, maybe on top of the podium.”
Meyersdale seniors Noah Kretchman and Caden Montgomery, juniors Bryan Donitzen and Levi Hersch and sophomores Joey Comfort, Connor Montgomery and Calen Simpkins will race in Hershey.
Windber juniors Joe McKelvey and Garrett Page took second and third place, respectively, at the District 5-8 Class 1A meet and will race in Hershey. Cambria Heights senior Brock Eckenrode, Forest Hills junior Josh Morrison and freshman Tyler Caron, North Star juniors C.J. Biery and Dominik Hanik, United sophomore Colton Henning and Westmont Hilltop seniors Derek George and Eli McCoy advanced in Class 1A.
Bedford juniors Jonathan Gresh, Reese Sherwood and Isaac Swope, sophomores Joseph Brallier, subregional champion Joseph Pencil and Aaron Weiler and freshman Ethan Davis will compete in Class 2A. The Bisons won the District 5-8 crown. Penn Cambria junior Josh Stolarski and Somerset junior Caleb Stanton and sophomore Jared Walker are set to compete.
Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm won the District 6 Class 2A girls race with a time of 18:35.6. She knocked off defending champion and Central Cambria senior Annaliese Niebauer, who crossed the finish line in 19:06.8 for second place.
“We have backed off on what we usually do wanting to be well-rested Saturday,” Forest Hills coach Tom Hunter said.
“Delaney has done a great job this season of staying focused and I am sure she will do the same for this meet. I told her to, ‘Stay relaxed and run your race.’ ”
Dumm, a two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion and 2022 silver medalist in the 1600 and 3200 meters in track and field, finished in 23rd place in Hershey in 2021. Brownsville senior Jolena Quarzo, a two-time cross country silver medalist, topped Dumm in the distance races in track and field this past spring and will be one of the favorites.
In Hershey, the Central Cambria girls finished second in 2020 and 2021, fourth in 2019 and won state titles in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2018.
Central Cambria won its fifth straight and 17th of the past 18 district titles this past Saturday. Seniors Abbie George and Annaliese Niebauer (12th place in Hershey in 2021), junior Aubrey Ruddek, sophomores Morgan Brandis, Keira link, Abigail Sheehan and Alaina Sheehan and freshman Alaina Long fill out the talented roster.
Bedford seniors Meah Eshelman and Ava Penatzer, juniors Jaelyn Edwards and Avrey Weaverling and freshman Hannah Keebaugh advanced after winning the District 5-8 Class 2A team title. Eshelman is a three-time subregional champion, and Weaverling finished as runner-up.
Forest Hills senior Danielle Dumm and freshman Samantha Papcunik and Somerset junior Kaylin Weaver, sophomore Bethann Walker and freshmen Brooke Morocco and Josette Smith all advanced to Hershey.
In Class 1A girls, Chestnut Ridge senior Ava Whysong is a three-time subregional champion who took 16th in Hershey in 2021. She also came in ninth place as a sophomore.
“To come and be healthy and do my best, see how far that takes me,” Whysong explained her goal in Hershey.
Windber seniors Cecelia Bean, Paige Bennethum, Audrey Hart and Taylor Plunkard, sophomore Laurel Bean and freshman Nevaeh Podrasky propelled the Ramblers to their fourth straight district team title. Johnstown Christian School senior Kaylee Frederick, junior Unity Miller and sophomores Lydia Hostetter, Ellie Hunsberger and Ellie Speigle helped the Blue Jays finish in second place at the District 5-8 meet.
Also competing in Class 1A girls are Chestnut Ridge sophomore Ella Whysong and freshman Lydia Carnwath, Meyersdale junior Jane Bechter and freshman Emma Kretchman, Portage junior and Heritage Conference champion Alex Chobany, Richland freshman Alea Ladika and United sophomore Sarah Marshall.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.