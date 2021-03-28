Softball
St. Francis 10-17, Wagner 0-0: In Loretto, the Red Flash finished off a rare four-game sweep without allowing a run to the Seahawks on Sunday. Both of Sunday’s victories were shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
St. Francis (19-6, 4-0 Northeast Conference) sophomore hurler Grace Vesco pitched the complete game for the Red Flash in Game 1, earning her seventh shutout of the season.
Vesco gave up only one hit compared to seven strikeouts.
The Red Flash took the early lead with five runs in the first inning. Mekenzie Saban went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs scored. Tayven Rousseau (2-for-3 with two RBIs) produced an RBI single. Jordan Frank (3-for-3 with two a double, two runs and two RBIs) hit an RBI double to score Rousseau. The final two runs of the inning came on a single down the left-field line by Brittney Crawford.
Wagner fell to 6-6, 2-6 in the NEC with the second loss on Sunday.
St. Francis junior pitcher Christina Clark went all five innings in the second game to earn her first shutout of the season. Clark gave up only two hits and two walks while striking out five batters.
St. Francis tallied eight runs in the third inning to break away.
Allyn Bezjak went 4-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Saban went 3-for-4 with a double, stolen base, two runs scored and two RBIs. Lexi Hernandez compiled a 3-for-4 game with a double, two runs and four RBIs.
Rousseau hit a three-run home run, her fifth of the season, in the fourth and drove in four total runs.
On Saturday, St. Francis prevailed 3-0 and 1-0. Vesco and Rachel Marsden each tossed shutouts for the Red Flash.
Vesco struck out a career-high 13 batters in the first game.
Crawford’s home run was the lone run in the second game.
Pitt-Johnstown 6-1, Clarion 5-14: On Saturday, Laura Fox drove in three runs and Kristen Coffay tossed a complete game to help the Mountain Cats split a doubleheader at V.E. Erickson Complex.
Pitt-Johnstown is 3-9 overall and 3-7 in the PSAC West.
In Game 1, the Mountain Cats built a 6-0 lead after three innings and held on for a 6-5 margin.
Coffay held the Golden Eagles scoreless over the final four innings to earn the complete-game victory and improve to 2-3. Coffay allowed five runs on 10 hits, while striking out five and walking one.
Carly Santillo went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Bree Ginther singled twice, drove in one and scored one for Pitt-Johnstown.
Fox had a base hit and three RBIs, and Ali Belgiovane added an RBI.
In the second game, Clarion broke the game open with 10 runs, including eight unearned, over the final two innings.
Olivia Porter tripled and singled, and Kristie Radvan had a double for Pitt-Johnstown.
Santillo and Ginther also had base hits for the Mountain Cats.
With the split, Clarion is now 4-10 overall and 2-8 in the PSAC West. The teams meet Tuesday for a doubleheader in Clarion.
Pitt-Bradford 4-3, Mount Aloysius 3-1: In Cresson, the Panthers edged the Mounties in a pair of Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference contests on Saturday.
Mount Aloysius slipped to 2-2, 0-2 in the AMCC. Pitt-Bradford moved to 4-0, 2-0 in the AMCC.
Trailing 4-1 in the sixth, Mount Aloysius' Abby Reitz ripped a two-run home run down the left-field line to pull the Mounties within one.
Chestnut Ridge graduate Kayla Diehl tripled to center field with one out in the bottom of the seventh for Mount Aloysius. However, a strikeout and popup ended the game.
Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate Lexi Wilt allowed nine hits and three runs over six innings for Mount Aloysius. The right-hander struck out four batters.
Hannah Lathrop went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Pitt-Bradford.
Pitt-Bradford led 2-0 after the top of the first inning in the second game. Another run scored in the third.
Mount Aloysius junior Lydia DeFazio homered off Pitt-Bradford's Jordan Uhing (11 strikeouts) to center field in the sixth inning. She finished with two of her team's three hits.
Wilt picked up the only other Mountie hit in the seventh inning.
Gabby Carpenter went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Pitt-Bradford.
Reese earns two wins: In Altoona, Penn State Altoona sophomore Casey Reese picked up two victories in the Lions' 5-4 and 14-6 sweep of Alfred State on Saturday.
Reese, a sophomore from Penn Cambria, went the distance in the first game to pick up her first collegiate victory. She yielded four runs and struck out three batters. Reese also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate.
Penn State Altoona trailed 4-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Lions rallied for two runs to prevail.
In the second game, Reese pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to clinch her second win of the day. The right-hander allowed two hits and fanned two batters.
Myers posts first victory of season: In Greensburg, Seton Hill sophomore right-hander Shaelynn Myers, a Greater Johnstown graduate, notched her first victory of the season in a 6-1 victory over Indiana (Pa.) on Saturday.
Myers scattered five hits and allowed just one unearned run. Myers struck out three batters.
Bishop McCort graduate Lauren Dellett doubled and drove home two runs. The freshman is hitting .390 this season. In the circle, Dellett is 6-3 with a 1.73 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 53 innings.
Baseball
Pitt-Johnstown 13-8, Clarion 2-9: Asher Corl connected for a three-run home run and drove in five for the Mountain Cats in the first game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, but the Golden Eagles came back with a thrilling victory in nine innings in the second game to earn the split. The Mountain Cats took three of four in the series against Clarion and are 7-5 overall and 3-1 in the PSAC West.
In the opener, Pitt-Johnstown jumped out to a 3-0 lead then broke it open with five runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings on its way to the 13-2 win.
Pitt-Johnstown tacked on five more runs in the sixth to break it open. Dylan Broderick tripled home Jake Ansell and Tyler Smith’s base hits chased Broderick home. Corl belted a three-run homer over the left field screen to set the final at 13-2.
Broderick went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs, while Smith added two hits, and RBI and a run for the Mountain Cats. Pitt-Johnstown also got a single and a double from Colin Pasone, and five RBIs from Corl.
North Star graduate Brady Walker picked up his first win of the season and improved to 1-0 after tossing four hitless innings and striking out four. Giovanni Scott pitched the final three innings and gave up two runs on five hits.
In Game 2, Clarion rallied to tie it with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, before walking off with the 9-8 victory with a run in the bottom of the ninth.
The Golden Eagles battled back to tie it at 8 on with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, before Alex Ficorilli’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth scored Matt Privette to give Clarion the 9-8, walk-off win.
Alex Glumac was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI, and Ansell singled, doubled and drove in three for the Mountain Cats. Matt Reese had two hits and an RBI, and Josh Reynolds and Broderick each had two hits.
With the split, the Golden Eagles are now 3-10 overall and 1-3 in the PSAC West.
Immaculata 2-3, Mount Aloysius 0-2: In Immaculata, the Mighty Macs took both ends of a doubleheader from the Mounties on Saturday.
In the first game, Mount Aloysius starter Dylan Coyle allowed a fourth hit in the top of the second inning to the first batter he faced. Following that hit, he did not allow another base runner over the final five innings on the mound, only facing 21 batters for the game, to get 18 outs.
Immaculata's Mason Keller struck out 11 batters in a three-hit shutout.
In the fifth inning, Mount Aloysius' Joshua Brown led off with a single and subsequently stole second base. He would move up to third on a ground ball and was squeezed home by Jared Houser to tie the game at 1.
Immaculata's first two batters singled in the sixth, then were moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Following a pitching change, the next batter singled to left center driving in both runs to lead 3-1.
Mount Aloysius put runners on in each of the final three innings, but were only able to push across a marker in the ninth. Ryan Leonard picked up his second hit of the game, leading off the Mountie ninth. After Leonard moved into scoring position, Matthew Brown doubled to drive him in, making the game 3-2, with one out left. The final batter flied out to end the game.
Jeremy Iellimo produced one of the three Mountie hits in Game 1 and went 3-for-4 in Game 2.
Volleyball
Ridgetop 17-U Premier wins tournament
The Ridgetop Volleyball Club 17-Under Premier team traveled to Spooky Nook in Manheim and won the Irish Rumble two-day tournament that consisted of 18 teams.
Ridgetop went undefeated during the first day of pool play going 10-0 in set play against Ballyhoo 17 Navy (25-8, 25-18), MVA 17 National (25-10, 25-10), WiseTown 17 (25-21, 25-17) and MVA 17-2 (25-15, 25-13). Ridgetop went unblemished in the Gold bracket with a victory over Horseshoe VBC 17-1 (25-22, 25-22) and prevailed in the championship match against TNT 17U Blockbuster (25-23, 25-23), punching its ticket to compete in the national AAU tournament in Orlando, Florida this June.
Ridgetop’s team is made up of 10 athletes from western Pennsylvania: Bedford junior outside hitter Natalie Lippincott, Central Cambria junior setter Leah Burggraf, Central Cambria junior middle hitter Madison Kim, Conemaugh Township junior defensive specialist Chloe Bidelman, Forest Hills junior middle hitter Lexington Koeck, Indiana junior middle hitter Elizabeth Lubold, Indiana defensive specialist Lily Cunningham, Indiana sophomore opposite hitter Maycie Lorelli, Northern Cambria junior libero Jessica Krug and Richland junior outside hitter Madison Sciarrillo.
