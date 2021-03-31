Softball
High School
Tuesday
Central Cambria 5, Portage 4: In Portage, starting pitchers Kami Kamzik and Maryn Swank combined for 31 strikeouts, but the Red Devils tallied three runs in the top of the sixth to earn a road victory over the Mustangs on Tuesday.
Kamzik fanned 17 batters and allowed one earned run over seven innings for Central Cambria (1-0). The sophomore also went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and an RBI. Jordyn Burkett scored twice and stole two bases.
Swank finished with 14 strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings for 1-1 Portage. Lauren Shaffer stole four bases. Maddy Hudak (three), Makenna Redfern (three), Rheanna Boland (two) and Swank (two) combined for 10 stolen bases.
Forest Hills 8, Somerset 5: In Sidman, Josie Makin went the distance in the circle, while Katie Beyer and Madison Emerick supplied two RBIs apiece for the Rangers in a victory over the Golden Eagles.
Alexis Henderson provided two hits for Forest Hills.
Mary Bowers hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs for Somerset (0-1). Kylie Landis doubled three times. Gracie Bowers and Mary Stinebiser both had two hits.
Blacklick Valley 14, North Star 1 (5): In Boswell, Morgan Slebodnick doubled and drove home four runs to lead the Vikings past the Cougars.
Olivia Fatula went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs for Blacklick Valley (1-0). Madison Smith and Nikki Zimmerman each provided two hits and two RBIs. Hayley Teeter finished with two hits. Hanna Bartoletti doubled and plated two runs.
Smith struck out six batters in three innings. Fatula fanned three hitters in two frames.
Cambria Heights 9, Penn Cambria 2: In Patton, Paige Jones provided two hits and tossed four no-hit innings in relief to notch the victory for the Highlanders in a triumph over the Panthers.
Alexis Griak scored three times and added two hits for 1-0 Cambria Heights. Karli Storm (double) and Ari Westrick (two RBIs) each scored twice.
Lily Sheehan led Penn Cambria (0-1) with two doubles.
Richland 12, Bedford 2 (6): In Bedford, Laikyn Roman, Logan Roman, Noelle Wechtenhiser and Ava Wenderoth all produced two hits as the Rams defeated the Bisons.
Wechtenhiser also got the victory in the circle for Richland (1-0).
Raquel Imler contributed two hits for Bedford.
Ligonier Valley 15, Brentwood 0 (3): In Ligonier, Madison Griffin, who scored three runs, struck out nine batters in a three-inning no-hitter as the Rams blanked the Spartans.
Ligonier Valley (1-0) scored 14 runs in the second inning.
Haley Boyd and Eden Krouse each provided two hits, a double and three RBIs for the Rams.
Jordan Hofecker, Cheyenne Piper (double) and Bella Schueltz (double) all drove home two runs. Lyla Barr, Kailey Johnston and Bella Vargulish all scored twice.
College
Clarion 4-9, Pitt-Johnstown 1-2: In Clarion, the Golden Eagles took both ends of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Mountain Cats.
Hailei Markee had four hits, and Tori Radvan chipped in three knocks for Pitt-Johns- town, which fell to 3-11 overall and 3-9 in the PSAC West
In the first game, Clarion jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. Nicole Collins’ two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the second scored Rebecca Kelley and Hannah Norton, and Brooke Cline’s two-out base hit chased home Collins.
It stayed that way until Pitt-Johnstown came up with a run in the top of the seventh.
With two outs, Laura Fox singled and came around to score on Radvan’s pinch-hit double.
Clarion’s Laura Sadowski allowed one run on seven hits to even her record at 1-1.
Markee went 2-for-3 for the Mountain Cats. Kristen Coffay slipped to 2-4 after giving up four runs on seven hits in six innings in the circle.
In the second game, Clarion erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the first and added three more unanswered runs over the next three innings on its way to the sweep.
Carissa Giordano stole home on a double steal to tie it at 1.
Kelley followed two batters later with an RBI single, then scored from second on a Mountain Cat error.
Jessica Cartia connected for a solo homer to left in the bottom of the fourth for the hosts. Clarion tacked on three more in the bottom of the fifth, including Kelley’s two-run triple.
Markee was 2-for-3 with a walk, while Tori and Kristie Radvan each had a hit and an RBI for the Mountain Cats. Bree Ginther.
Clarion (6-10, 4-8 PSAC West) took three out of four in the series.
Carnegie Mellon 7-7, Mount Aloysius 0-7: In Cresson, Scotty McGee struck out 15 batters in a one-hitter to highlight the Tartans’ victory in the first game. The teams finished in a deadlock at 7 in the second game.
In the first game, Meghan Holqu homered for Carnegie Mellon (5-4-1) as part of a six-run inning in the first. Emily Finger, Holqu and Piper Johnson all drove in two runs. Tessa Brunea and Megan Hu compiled two hits apiece for the visitors.
Alexa Nagy registered Mount Aloysius’ lone hit, a single in the second inning.
Chestnut Ridge graduate Kayla Diehl went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, four runs scored and two RBIs for Mount Aloysius (2-3-1) in the second game. Makayla Weyant, another Chestnut Ridge product, drove in two runs. Madison Hillard went all seven innings and struck out three batters.
Hu went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs for Carnegie Mellon. Isabel Bermu and Finger (two RBIs) also produced three hits each.
Baseball
Tuesday
Chestnut Ridge 10, Bishop McCort 0 (5): In New Paris, Kai Bollman blasted a grand slam in a five-run third inning as the host Lions defeated the Crimson Crushers.
Matt Whysong provided two hits for Chestnut Ridge (1-0). Christian Hinson and Caden Milliron produced one hit each.
Brendon Bair, Nate Conrad and Trystan Fornari all had one hit for Bishop McCort (0-1).
Ligonier Valley 16, Jeannette 0 (3): In Jeannette, Nick Beitel fanned eight batters in three innings and added two hits, two RBIs and two runs at the plate as the Rams defeated the Jayhawks.
Ligonier Valley (2-0) scored 15 runs in the third inning.
Haden Sierocky went 3-for-3 with three runs, three stolen bases and an RBI. Grant Dowden blasted a three-run home run as part of a two-hit, two-run and four-RBI performance. Jacob Bleehash amassed two hits, including a double. George Golden (two runs) and Connor Tunstall both drove in two runs. Mason Seftas scored twice.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 10, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: In Altoona, Austin Beauchamp, Owen Dombroski and Austin Lewis (two stolen bases) each provided two hits as the Marauders sprinted past the Huskies.
Beauchamp and Dombroski both drove home two runs.
Mitchell Swineford struck out eight batters in four frames.
Tobey Becquet and Zander Sekerak (one RBI) led Bishop Carroll (0-1) with two hits each. Mason Beiswenger drove home a run.
Monday
Windber 8, Berlin Brothersvalley 4: In Berlin, Aiden Gray and Andrew Scalia each drove in two runs as the Ramblers defeated the Mountaineers.
John Shuster produced two hits for Windber. Jake Reynolds struck out six batters in 42/3 innings for the win.
Brady Boburchock tallied two hits and two RBIs for Berlin (0-1).
Volleyball
College Women
Potomac State 3, Penn Highlands 0: In Keyser, West Virginia, the Catamounts prevailed over the Black Bears 25-8, 25-9, 25-16, to win the Region XX championship game on Wednesday.
Penn Highlands played a division above where it normally competed due to COVID-19.
Freshman Gillian Ambroe and sophomore Brooke Elliott led Penn Highlands’ attack with six and five kills, respectively.
Setting up the offense was Rosie Plaza with nine assists. Bella Nagy dished out five assists.
Handling the defensive efforts versus the hard-hitting Catamounts was Amanda Wilson with 10 digs. Nagy added nine digs.
Potomac State will advance to the district championship game and face the winner of Region 3/Region 19 on Friday with the winner advancing to the national tournament.
