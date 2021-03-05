Basketball
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 55, Southern Fulton 27: In Berlin, a diversified scoring attack led the No. 3 seeded Mountaineers past the No. 6 seeded Indians in a District 5 Class 1A first-round contest on Friday.
Jenny Countryman (11 points), Kylie DeArmitt (10), Brianna Hunt (10) and Gracie Sechler (10) all finished in double figures for Berlin (15-9), which led 35-15 at halftime.
Berlin travels to play No. 2 seed Fannett-Metal at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.
Rachel Bradshaw led Southern Fulton (1-9) with 14 points.
High School Boys
Chestnut Ridge 82, Conemaugh Township 77: In New Paris, Matt Whysong led five Lions in double figures with 23 points as the hosts edged the Indians.
Logan Pfister (17 points), Lucas Nicodemus (13), Luke Mickle (12) and Nate Whysong (12) also finished in double digits for Chestnut Ridge (10-6).
Tyler Poznanski tallied a game-high 34 points for Conemaugh Township (12-5). Jackson Byer and Tanner Shirley added 15 points each.
College Men
Hockey
NAHL
Tomahawks 4, Jr. Hat Tricks 1: In Danbury, Connecticut, Johnstown defeated Danbury on Friday afternoon, as Josh Graziano had a strong performance in net and Dusty Geregach netted his first goal in a Tomahawks uniform.
The Tomahawks moved back into first place in the NAHL East Division, passing the Maine Nordiques by one point. Coach Mike Letizia’s team got back on the winning track after dropping a pair of games at New Jersey last weekend.
Johnstown’s William Persson opened the scoring only 1:15 into the first period for his fourth goal of the season. Alex Gritz made it 2-0, scoring off a pass from Will Margel. Only three minutes later, Margel found the back of the net for a 3-0 advantage with 8:15 remaining in the opening period.
Porter Schachle scored 37 seconds into the second period to pull the Jr. Hat Tricks within 3-1.
Tomahawks rookie defenseman Geregach converted on the man-advantage to score his first goal in the NAHL and reestablish the three-goal lead for the Tomahawks 12:43 into the second period. Graziano finished with 21 saves.
The teams play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Softball
College
Fairmont State 9-8 (9), Pitt-Johnstown 1-7: In Fairmont, West Virginia, the Falcons scored in the bottom of the ninth inning of the second game to sweep both ends of a doubleheader from the Mountain Cats on Friday.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Taylor Mendicino collected five hits in the doubleheader, while Bree Ginther added three hits, two RBIs and three runs.
In Game 2, Mendicino was 4-for-5 with a run scored, and Stacey Walling had three hits in five at-bats with an RBI and a run scored. Pitt-Johnstown also got two hits, two RBIs and two runs from Ginther, two hits, two RBIs and a run from Olivia Porter and two hits and an RBI from Carly Santillo.
Ashley Pagliei tossed all nine innings in the circle for Pitt-Johnstown.
